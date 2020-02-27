×
Next few weeks hugely crucial for Maurizio Sarri and Juventus as the Bianconeri fight on three fronts

Matthew Charnell-Kear
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 08:26 IST

A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo against Lyon
A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo against Lyon

Last night's 1-0 loss to Lyon in the Round of 16 first leg has put Juventus' position in the UEFA Champions League in a precarious position. Their entire season could very well be decided in the next few weeks.

This weekend will see the Serie A leaders taking on third-placed Inter Milan in a vital league fixture, with just six points separating the two teams; the Nerazzurri also have a game in hand.

Following their clash with Inter, Juventus will take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-finals next Wednesday - a tie carefully balanced after the first leg ended 1-1.

After league clashes against Bologna and Lecce, Juventus will welcome Lyon fo the return leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on 17th March.

As a result, the next three weeks will determine Juventus' fate in the three competitions and Maurizio Sarri will be desperate to keep the Italian champions alive on all fronts.

Frustration has been a common theme for Sarri
Frustration has been a common theme for Sarri's time in Turin.

If Juventus' dismal mid-week showing is anything to go by, Inter and AC Milan should not be overly worried. Juventus failed to have a single shot on target against a side who are currently seventh in Ligue 1, level on points with 11th-placed Nantes. Lyon were also missing some of their better players through injuries, including star Dutchman Memphis Depay.

Juventus' game against Lyon followed an all too common pattern of pointless, toothless and predictable football, that has become synonymous with Sarri's reign at the club.

The Italian champions ended the match with more possession but failed to really trouble Lyon's defence. Paulo Dybala did put the ball into the back of the net but it was ruled out for offside.

Against Lyon, Juventus were able to provide little service to their talisman, Ronaldo
Against Lyon, Juventus were able to provide little service to their talisman, Ronaldo

Further bad news is on the horizon for Juventus, as due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will lose their home advantage in the crucial clash against Inter, with the game due to be played behind closed doors.

For a side which have won eight consecutive league titles and reached two Champions League finals in recent years, Juventus could be facing a poor trophyless season under Sarri.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 08:26 IST
