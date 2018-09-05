Next Summer's Out-Of-Contract XI

Adhiraj Rathore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.09K // 05 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the 2018 summer transfer window being shut, football fans have already started looking forward to next year's transfer prospects.

Keeping in line, I have unearthed a host of names from Europe's top teams, who are in the last year of their contract and, as things stand, would be available for free next summer.

Several big stars have made it to the list, which includes World Cup winners, Euro winners, and league champions as well. Now, let's take a look at "Next summer's Out-of-contract XI".

GK: De Gea

Manchester United #1 could leave for free next summer.

First up is the goalkeeper, and there are not many better alternatives than David De Gea of Spain and Manchester United, who is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world. He is the kind of player that any coach would love to have him in his team.

Despite the fact that De Gea has not been at his best since the World Cup and has also endured a tough start to the league campaign, his class is still unquestionable.

United Manager Jose Mourinho is confident of tying the Spaniard down to a 4-year deal but, at the moment, he has still not signed a new contract and would be one of the hottest free agents next summer if things remain this way.

1 / 5 NEXT