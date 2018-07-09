Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar

Suarez and Neymar were a force to be reckoned with at Barcelona

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish news outlet, SPORT, Neymar has now chosen to stay at Paris Saint-Germain but wants the Ligue 1 champions to bolster their attacking options by signing former team-mate, Luis Suarez. Neymar has allegedly told PSG that he needs Luis Suarez at the club in order to get the best out of him.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar and Suarez played together at Barcelona for three years, but the partnership was broken in 2017 following his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain for an eye-watering £199m.

The Brazilian scored 59 goals in 97 appearances for Barcelona and accumulated a respectable 30 assists.

The heart of the matter.

It's been known for a long time now that Edinson Cavani and Neymar have a very sour relationship, on and off the pitch.

There were various reports which stated that when Neymar first joined PSG, he demanded to be both the free-kick taker as well as the penalty-kick taker - both of these were previously roles occupied by Cavani.

Understandably, Cavani felt as if he'd been unfairly treated by the club after they accepted Neymar's overbearing demands, which meant the number 9 was now restricted on the pitch in terms of ways to score.

Tensions reached the point to where Cavani and Neymar had to be separated after a locker room bust up took place following their 2-0 win over Lyon. In that game, Cavani had been nudged out of a free-kick chance by Dani Alves and was later forced to relinquish his penalty-taking duties to let Neymar step up - both of whom missed.

Rumour probability: 7/10

If Paris Saint-Germain are serious about prying Luis Suarez from the Nou Camp, it would undoubtedly cost them a considerable amount. Transfermarkt value the Uruguayan at a hefty £63m, but with PSG being the incredibly wealthy club that they are, that price could be met quite easily.

In terms of what Luis Suarez might think of the deal personally: we know that he plays frequently for Barcelona and so in order for him to be persuaded to leave the Nou Camp, he would need assurances that he'd get just as much game time at the Parc des Princes. Money could also be a pivotal incentive.

Video:

What's next?

It's going to be a very interesting summer transfer window!