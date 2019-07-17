×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar Jr News: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel confirms Neymar’s desire to leave the club

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
163   //    17 Jul 2019, 12:32 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Neymar Jr wants to leave the club this summer. According to the German tactician, he knew Neymar’s desire to leave PSG before the Copa America.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar has been linked for an exit from the French capital over the last few months or so. The 28-year-old Brazilian supposedly wants to go back to Barcelona, where he enjoyed the most successful time of his career. During his 4-year tenure at the Spanish capital, the flamboyant winger won eight trophies, including one treble. Neymar found the back of the net on 105 occasions for the Blaugranas and also bagged 59 assists to take his directly involved goal contribution tally to 164 in just 186 appearances.

The Barcelona bound superstar sparked his transfer speculations recently after a Q&A interview with Oh My Goal.

When asked to comment on his favourite footballing moment in his entire career, the current PSG ace chose Barcelona’s famous “La Remontada” against PSG.

“What we scored when we scored the sixth goal, I never felt something like this, it was incredible,” Neymar said while describing the famous 6-1 comeback at the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

After PSG’s massive 6-1 win against Dynamo in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, Tuchel revealed that he was very much aware of Neymar’s desire to leave the club even before the Copa America kicked off.

“I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America, but it's a topic between the club and Neymar," he said to RMC Sport as quoted by Marca.
"It's all clear between us, now it's up to the club and Neymar.”
"We work together, it's something between the club and him," he added.

What’s next?

Barcelona reportedly have offered PSG €40 million in cash along with Dembele and Coutinho for Neymar Jr. If the reports are to be believed then the upcoming weeks will be of paramount importance as far as world football transfers are concerned.

Tags:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel comments on the future of Paris Saint-Germain superstars
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain amidst interest from Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
3 players PSG could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe's father reveals the two reasons why his son wants out of PSG
RELATED STORY
Neymar news: Brazilians's father reveals why he missed PSG pre-season training
RELATED STORY
Neymar News: Brazilian fails to show up at pre-season training; PSG set to take strong measures
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: French giants sign Abdou Diallo from Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr: Brazil legend Rivaldo says star winger "made a mistake" by joining PSG
RELATED STORY
PSG Transfer News: Five players close to exit, United midfielder agrees to join for free, French star close to Premier League move and more  April 8-2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug MON OLY 12:15 AM Monaco vs Olympique Lyonnais
10 Aug OLY REI 09:00 PM Olympique Marseille vs Reims
10 Aug DIJ SAI 11:30 PM Dijon vs Saint-Étienne
10 Aug NIC AMI 11:30 PM Nice vs Amiens SC
10 Aug MON REN 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Rennes
10 Aug ANG BOR 11:30 PM Angers SCO vs Bordeaux
10 Aug BRE TOU 11:30 PM Brest vs Toulouse
11 Aug LIL NAN 06:30 PM Lille vs Nantes
11 Aug STR MET 08:30 PM Strasbourg vs Metz
12 Aug PSG NIM 12:30 AM PSG vs Nîmes
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us