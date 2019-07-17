Neymar Jr News: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel confirms Neymar’s desire to leave the club

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Neymar Jr wants to leave the club this summer. According to the German tactician, he knew Neymar’s desire to leave PSG before the Copa America.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar has been linked for an exit from the French capital over the last few months or so. The 28-year-old Brazilian supposedly wants to go back to Barcelona, where he enjoyed the most successful time of his career. During his 4-year tenure at the Spanish capital, the flamboyant winger won eight trophies, including one treble. Neymar found the back of the net on 105 occasions for the Blaugranas and also bagged 59 assists to take his directly involved goal contribution tally to 164 in just 186 appearances.

The Barcelona bound superstar sparked his transfer speculations recently after a Q&A interview with Oh My Goal.

When asked to comment on his favourite footballing moment in his entire career, the current PSG ace chose Barcelona’s famous “La Remontada” against PSG.

“What we scored when we scored the sixth goal, I never felt something like this, it was incredible,” Neymar said while describing the famous 6-1 comeback at the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

After PSG’s massive 6-1 win against Dynamo in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, Tuchel revealed that he was very much aware of Neymar’s desire to leave the club even before the Copa America kicked off.

“I knew that he wanted to go before the Copa America, but it's a topic between the club and Neymar," he said to RMC Sport as quoted by Marca.

"It's all clear between us, now it's up to the club and Neymar.”

"We work together, it's something between the club and him," he added.

What’s next?

Barcelona reportedly have offered PSG €40 million in cash along with Dembele and Coutinho for Neymar Jr. If the reports are to be believed then the upcoming weeks will be of paramount importance as far as world football transfers are concerned.