Neymar names Real Madrid and Liverpool stars among 5 players who are more technically gifted than him

Brazil international Neymar Jr. has revealed the names of five footballers he thinks are more technically gifted than him, with the list including Real Madrid and Liverpool players among others.

Since the Selecao star's big break in Europe, when he joined Barcelona in 2014, Neymar has been hailed as one of the best technicians in the game.

Although he has found himself surrounded by controversy at various junctures in his career and has failed to deliver the Champions League to PSG, the forward is a delight to watch on the field. The list of defenders he has humiliated with his dribbling and trickery is hard to keep track of.

However, there are still five players that Neymar believes are more technically gifted than him. When asked about it by Oh My Goal, the 30-year old, who was initially reluctant. He said:

“More technical than me? I don’t know if I can answer that. With all the humility in the world, I consider myself one of the most technical players in football today."

However, he then went on to name Real Madrid star Eden Hazard along with his Belgian compatriot Kevin De Bruyne on the list. Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was also a part of the list.

The least surprising candidate to earn a mention from the Brazilian was Lionel Messi, who is regarded by many as the greatest player to ever play the game.

Further, Neymar also put his long-time PSG teammate Marco Verratti amongst the aforementioned four. The Italian has been the commander-in-chief of both his club's and country's midfield for quite a few years now.

It is a shame that Real Madrid fans haven't got to witness Hazard's technical prowess at its best since his ill-fated move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018. Injuries have derailed his career to the point where he has been just another benchwarmer for Carlo Ancelotti.

Florentino Perez under pressure as Adidas reportedly want to see Neymar at Real Madrid

As per El Nacional, the sponsors of 14-time Champions League winners Adidas are keen to bring one of their most high-profile athletes in Neymar to the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is believed to have had an interest in signing Neymar in the past and Adidas are pushing him to give the green light

El Chiringuito TV in Spain claimed last week that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were ready to part ways with the 30-year-old and will entertain offers in the region of €50m. PSG have offered the Brazil international to various clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United along with Los Blancos.

GOAL @goal Thiago Silva is doing his best to bring Neymar to Chelsea Thiago Silva is doing his best to bring Neymar to Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/8CuJvKuixa

