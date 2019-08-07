Neymar News: Gerard Pique comments on the PSG superstar’s possible return to Barcelona

Gerard Pique and Neymar Jr

What’s the story?

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar to “speak out” if he wants to return to the Camp Nou. The experienced centre-back has also revealed that he is still in touch with his ex-teammate and would love to see him back at Barcelona.

In case you didn’t know...

Neymar, who has been linked with a possible return to Barcelona, is reportedly desperate to leave PSG this summer.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2017 in a transfer worth €222 million, signing a five-year contract with the Parisian giants. Back then, Pique was one of the Barcelona players who tried to convince the Brazilian not to leave, and even posted a picture with Neymar with the caption of “Se Queda” (He stays).

Two years down the line, Neymar is said to have his heart set on a possible return to Barcelona and the Catalan giants are trying to negotiate with PSG to bring back their former star.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in Miami, USA, ahead of Barcelona's pre-season fixture against Napoli, Pique has opened up about Neymar’s possible return to the Camp Nou. The Spaniard was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca,

“He is a great player, who knows the dressing room, the city and the club.

"I am convinced that there are many people (at the club) who were very happy with his output.

"I know that it would be a very complicated operation, that he plays for PSG and that we have a great squad that can challenge for every trophy.

"You already know about my relationship with Ney and we would be happy to have him here (but) he plays for PSG and my opinion doesn't change anything.”

The centre-back has also admitted that he is still in touch with Neymar and is hoping for something to happen before the transfer window closes.

"Of course, I talk to him, but he has to be the one to speak out.

"We have private conversations and I don't think it's correct to talk about them here.

"He's a star on and off the pitch. We hope something will happen.”

What’s next?

With various reports emerging every day, it will be fascinating to see how the Neymar transfer saga develops in the coming days.