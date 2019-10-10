Neymar opens up about his failed move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona

Neymar is set to pick up his 100th cap for the Brazilian national team.

What's the story?

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has opened up about his move to Barcelona that fell through during the summer.

The winger's fate was the talk of the transfer window with the Blaugrana reportedly willing to offer three players in exchange for the Brazilian.

In case you didn't know

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222 million in one of the most high profile moves of all-time. The Brazilian arrived amidst much fanfare and has performed exceptionally. However, he has so far failed to help the Parisians make a mark on the UEFA Champions League, a competition the French giants want to win desperately.

Neymar was once again the topic of discussion during this season summer transfer window with the Brazilian openly admitting to wanting a move back to Barcelona. The Blaugrana tried everything the could to bring him the Camp Nou but a move failed to materialise.

At the start of the season, the winger was booed and the subject of several degrading banners brought out by the Paris Saint-Germain Ultras but has silenced many of his critics by scoring four goals in five appearances in the Ligue 1.

The heart of the matter

Neymar was honoured by the Brazilian football federation ahead of his 100th cap for the Selecao on the eve of the match against Senegal. During the ceremony, he spoke about his relationship with Paris Saint-Germain fans and his failed move to Camp Nou.

"Everyone knows what happened in the summer market and the desire I had to leave."

"Today, I feel happy and comfortable with the club, too. It's not just with the national team that I'm happy. The season started out very well for me. I will defend my club tooth and nail. I will give 100 per cent for us to achieve great things."

"It was a long summer for me. I knew that I had to prepare, in all circumstances, for a good season. Thank God, it has started well and I hope it stays that way."

Neymar not backing down from the fact that he wanted to leave PSG in the summer. https://t.co/FP1BpwfzGB — AS English (@English_AS) October 10, 2019

What's next

Neymar will want to make his 100th cap memorable with a victory against Senegal. The Brazilian will also be hoping to become the second highest goal scorer for his nation. He is just one goal behind legendary striker Ronaldo.