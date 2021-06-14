Neymar runs the show as Brazil kick off Copa America with comfortable win over Venezuela

Watching Brazil play at the moment is akin to viewing a live performance by Rihanna at a summer music festival in the Caribbean.

The Selecao are currently in a class of their own and have been making light work of every opponent before them. On Sunday, Venezuela became their latest victim in what was a one-sided encounter.

Unperturbed by the late decision to host the Copa America in Brazil, Neymar and Co. just got on with the business on the pitch to open the tournament.

Tite’s side dominated the game and deservedly coasted to a 3-0 victory over their opponents at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia.

#CopaAmérica🏆

FIM DE JOGO! 🇧🇷



Brasil estreia vencendo a Venezuela por 3 a 0, com gols de Marquinhos, Neymar e Gabigol



FIN DEL PARTIDO

Brasil ganó 3 a 0 el primer partido con goles de Marquinhos, Neymar e Gabigol



🇧🇷 Brasil 🆚 Venezuela 🇻🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/5lgj7hIUj3 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 13, 2021

Neymar shines against Venezuela

Brazil didn’t need to sweat much to beat Venezuela, thanks to a scintillating performance from their star man, Neymar.

The Selecao skipper was involved in every attacking move and played, perhaps, one of his best matches in a Brazil shirt.

Neymar scored from the penalty spot and was unlucky not to have added more after creating several chances but being let down by his finishing.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also set up Gabriel Barbosa to score Brazil’s third goal against Venezuela. It was the Neymar show, and he really looks fired up for the tournament.

Neymar's record for Brazil:



◉ 106 caps

◉ 67 goals



After missing out on the 2019 triumph, he sent out an ominous warning last night. 😤https://t.co/QYjrOz4t5c — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 14, 2021

Rampant Brazil look good value

The 2021 Copa America will be one of the toughest in recent years. However, on the face of their opening game, Brazil looks good value.

The Selecao won the competition in 2019 and will be aiming to make it successive victories. They are bound to face stiff competition from Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Chile, but they should be up to the challenge.

Tite’s side has been in imperious form, having won each of their last eight matches while keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

Clearly, Brazil is the team to beat at this year’s Copa America, and it’ll take something special to dethrone them as champions.

