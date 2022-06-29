Neymar's preferred destination revealed as PSG show willingness to sanction loan move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to let Neymar leave on loan this summer. Neymar prefers a return to Barcelona or a move to the Premier League, where clubs are said to be interested in him.

Brazilian journalist Raisa Simplicio made the revelation on her official Twitter handle. She also stated that the French champions are seeking a loan move that will see Neymar's new club cover the entirety of his wages.

The report further stated that Barcelona are not in a financial position to make an offer, while the unnamed Premier League clubs made enquiries without a concrete offer.

Neymar is said to be in no hurry to move, with his focus set on the FIFA World Cup. The 30-year-old will reportedly take part in PSG's pre-season fixtures before a decision is made on his future.

The Brazil international has been with the Parisians since completing a world-record transfer for €222 million from Barcelona in 2017.

He has scored 100 goals and provided 60 assists from 144 matches in all competitions, but his time at the Parc des Princes has been blighted by injuries. He has also been accused of unprofessionalism and PSG are seemingly willing to count their losses on the huge outlay they made on him.

PSG are ready to offload Neymar just one year after commiting his long-term future to the club

Last year, Neymar put pen to paper on a deal that extended his contract with Les Parisiens until 2025.

Get French Football News suggests that the deal could automatically extend till 2027 if the former Santos man remains at the Parc des Princes on July 1.

Nevertheless, the PSG hierarchy have seemingly decided to cut ties with their number 10 in light of their constant shortcomings on the continent.

The club are seemingly looking to head in a new direction and are set to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino. Former Sporting Director Leonardo was also recently dismissed and was replaced by former AS Monaco Director Luis Campos

The 57-year-old has planned large-scale changes at the club and has reportedly placed as many as 10 players on the departure list this summer (as per Marca). Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Sergio Rico, Idrissa Gueye and Arnaud Kalimuendo are among the players who have been tipped to depart the French capital.

