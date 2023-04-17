Neymar says 'no' as PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi clarifies transfer stance on Brazilian — Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. reportedly has no intention of leaving the French capital despite the club hoping to part ways with him, as per El Nacional.

The Brazilian attacker's world-record €222M move to PSG in 2017 sent shockwaves throughout the world of football. However, it's been far from smooth sailing for both Neymar and the French champions during his time there. The 31-year-old's spell at PSG has been severely curtailed by injuries, with his latest ankle injury being part of a long line of unfortunate absences.

Neymar's current injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and he has missed upwards of a staggering 100 games since his move to Ligue 1. His concerning injury history, combined with his inability to help PSG lift their maiden UEFA Champions League title, has led to tensions flaring in Paris.

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst



The highest proportion of league minutes played in a single season by Neymar across this time came in 2021-22 (54.4%). Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_inside



@Aspetar Communiqué médical. Communiqué médical. @Aspetar By the end of 2022-23, Neymar will have played just 48% of possible Ligue 1 minutes for PSG since he joined in 2017-18.The highest proportion of league minutes played in a single season by Neymar across this time came in 2021-22 (54.4%). twitter.com/PSG_inside/sta… By the end of 2022-23, Neymar will have played just 48% of possible Ligue 1 minutes for PSG since he joined in 2017-18. The highest proportion of league minutes played in a single season by Neymar across this time came in 2021-22 (54.4%). twitter.com/PSG_inside/sta…

The club is set for a makeover in the transfer market under the watchful guidance of transfer specialist Luis Campos, manager Christophe Galtier, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi — but Neymar doesn't appear to be part of their long-term plans. That being said, despite their intention to sell him, they could face an issue as the player himself doesn't want to leave.

Furthermore, the report states that the Brazilian forward intends on calling time on his storied career at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a change in plans for PSG. But if reports are to be believed and they get their way, Neymar could potentially be forced to look for a new club this summer.

PSG could lose Lionel Messi ahead of the upcoming campaign

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Elsewhere, Les Parisiens could also potentially part ways with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, whose future remains uncertain.

The Argentine is currently on icy terms with PSG Ultras, who have jeered him during games at the Parc des Princes after the World Cup. The club's faithful are unhappy with Messi's displays in the Paris shirt and reportedly want him to leave the club.

The latest addition to a series of incidents involving the 35-year-old and the club's disgruntled fan base saw Messi ignore the Ultras entirely.

Messi exchanged shirts with compatriot and Lens defender Facundo Medina, following which he opted to walk down the tunnel instead of greeting the fans — further deteriorating what has already been a frosty relationship between them.

With reports suggesting a return to Barcelona could be on the cards for Messi, the French champions could be forced to look for replacements for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Poll : 0 votes