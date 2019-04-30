×
Neymar urges Juventus star to join PSG, Real Madrid ready to sell Juve and Manchester United target for a world-record fee and more Serie A news: 30 April 2019 

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
279   //    30 Apr 2019, 10:06 IST

Neymar wants Juventus star at PSG
Neymar wants Juventus star at PSG

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill as we draw even closer into the summer transfer window. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Neymar pushes Miralem Pjanic to join PSG

Paris Saint-Germain look set to lose Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, following the midfielder's refusal to pen a new deal. Hence, the French club have turned their attention towards Juventus' Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian has made a name for himself as one of the finest deep-lying playmakers in the Serie A.

PSG's most expensive player, Neymar has reportedly made contact with the 29-year-old via Dani Alves to lure the Juventus star. Alves is one of Neymar's best friends and the full-back had previously played for Juventus in 2016-17 season. The French outfit are willing to offer as much as €80 million for the former AS Roma star.

Pjanic has started nearly all of Juventus' games this season. His departure would surely serve as a huge blow to the Old Lady.

Real Madrid ready to sell Varane for a massive €100 million

Raphael Varane has been the subject for numerous speculations, following Real Madrid's disappointing season. Juventus and Manchester United are said to be the favorites to sign the World Cup winning defender.

Zinedine Zidane has stated that the 26-year-old would stay at the Bernabeu, but a report states that he could move to another team for the right price. The report also reveals that Real Madrid are willing to let go of the player for €100 million, a price tag which will eclipse Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool transfer record.

The French star has been an integral part of the Real Madrid squad. He has been the undisputable number one choice along with Sergio Ramos at the heart of Los Blancos' defense this season.

Amin Younes wants to stay with Napoli

Amin Younes' future has been in question due to his limited game time at Napoli. Younes has struggled to convince Carlo Ancelotti since joining the Italian outfir from Ajax last summer.

However, his agent has revealed that the player intends to stay with the Serie A outfit.

"Yesterday Amin made everyone happy. The words of Ancelotti were gratification, they were confirmation of how much we already had a clear idea, both from us and from Ancelotti and Giuntoli.

"He wants to stay in Naples, he has a long contract, and there is no need to talk about anything. This has been a troubled year, which is why there are excellent conditions to do very well in Naples next year.

"He is already an important player, but yesterday he showed that you can also bet on him in the future as a starter. Then teams that have lots of commitments like Napoli must have several valuable players."

Younes has thus far made just 12 appearances in all competitions for Napoli, scoring three times and setting up a goal.


Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Raphael Varane Neymar Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
