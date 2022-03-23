"Neymar used to be my idol" - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott explains why he no longer looks up to the PSG star

18-year-old Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has heaped praise on PSG star Neymar but insisted that the Brazilian is no longer his idol.

Speaking to a New Balance YouTube series called Assumptions, Harvey Elliott said:

“Neymar used to be my idol. To see the background where he came from and where he is now, it’s very inspirational.

“But I don’t really look up to anyone now in the game, to be honest. Now and in and around the team, I want to be that figure people look up to.

“I look at players and take bits from their game to my game, but I want to be my own person. I want to play my own game, don’t want to base it off anyone else, and I want to be a figure who can inspire.”

Speaking on a wide range of topics, Harvey Elliot also had no doubts about Mohamed Salah being the best player in the world.

The Liverpool youngster also went on to say that it was a 'dream' to play with the likes of Alexander Arnold and Salah at Anfield.

Neymar enduring a tough period at PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar has had a tough 2021-22 season at PSG. After suffering a major ankle injury, the Brazilian superstar missed more than three months of club football.

Although Neymar did return in time for the UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid, his performance was far from optimal and the Ligue 1 giants were eliminated from the competition.

Lately, PSG fans have even booed Neymar as they believe the Brazilian is not committed enough to the Parisian cause.

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players of our generation, Neymar will be determined to prove his critics wrong with some strong performances for PSG.

Liverpool will need to utilize their squad depth to challenge for an improbable quadruple

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Having already won the Carabao Cup, Liverpool are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They are also just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and face them in a blockbuster clash at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.

With the team challenging on multiple fronts, Klopp will have to rotate and use his squad to the fullest if they are to win an improbable quadruple this season.

The German manager has plenty of options in all areas of the pitch and versatile players like Harvey Elliot are always a good option to have for any team.

The 18-year-old is capable of playing in midfield and on the right wing. Liverpool fans will be hoping that the youngster maintains his form and fitness for the rest of the season.

