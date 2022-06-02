"Neymar wants to play everywhere", "Getting to watch a little before I clock in" - Brazil fans react as Neymar is slated to start in unfamiliar position against South Korea 

Supporters have reacted to the news that Neymar has been slated to start in central midfield for Brazil in their clash with South Korea.

The five-time world champions will play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium as they continue their preparations for the Qatar tournament later this year.

Ahead of the game in Asia, Tite named his starting lineup, with the PSG superstar once again lining up in an attack-minded XI.

In a graphic posted on Brazil's official Twitter account, Neymar is set to start in an unfamiliar role as a central midfielder, alongside Manchester United star Fred, with Real Madrid stalwart Casemiro in a more defensive role.

Following a modest season personally for the 30-year-old forward, Neymar will be winning his 118th cap, as he currently sits just six goals away from Pele's all-time Brazil goalscoring record.

It remains to be seen whether or not Tite will start the playmaker in a deeper role, but fans took to Twitter to express their feelings on the potential of the forward starting in an unfamiliar position against a side ranked 29th in the FIFA rankings:

JoelSportsNews @TallentireJoel @NUFC @brunoog97 Bit weird having Neymar CM and Paqueta LW @NUFC @brunoog97 Bit weird having Neymar CM and Paqueta LW

𝕬 @AbdxlA @mozarros1 I always feel like Brazil have all the right players for a normal 433 or 4231 then they decide to do some nonsense because Neymar wants to play everywhere @mozarros1 I always feel like Brazil have all the right players for a normal 433 or 4231 then they decide to do some nonsense because Neymar wants to play everywhere 😂

NEYSTAN @atharvajdv



For once let neymar play free role cam alone with runners in behind



Messi already stole that from neymar in club football

Rahul_njr @RahulNjr

Viva Brazil Yesss... Neymar in the starting 11Viva Brazil Yesss... Neymar in the starting 11 🇧🇷Viva Brazil 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/qaEKE7z5Zq

Flamengo Better @FlamengoBetter



Neymar is GOAT



Son in very good.



European soccer is overrated and survives on marketing.



FACT. @neymarjr I see jealous people.Neymar is GOATSon in very good.European soccer is overrated and survives on marketing.FACT. @goal @Sonny7 @neymarjr I see jealous people. Neymar is GOATSon in very good. European soccer is overrated and survives on marketing. FACT.

Heung-Min Son claims Brazil superstar Neymar is "the best player in the world"

Ahead of the clash in Seoul, the Tottenham superstar was full of praise for Neymar, even going so far as to stay that there is no one currently better.

The Brazilian has suffered numerous injury problems this term, but has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances across the campaign.

According to talkSPORT, Son told reporters:

“Neymar is the best player in the world, and I think I am working hard to become the best player in the world.

“So, rather than being an issue like that, Brazil has a lot of really good players and I think if our players do their best to show what we have to show in that game, then we can have a good result.

“Brazil has a lot of world-class players. Our players are very much looking forward to the match itself.

“And I think the most important thing is to play a good game by putting all our efforts into the match to show our best in front of a lot of fans.”

Brazil are preparing for the World Cup later this year, as they aim to claim football's biggest prize for the first time since 2002. They have been drawn into group G, alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Neymar is the best player in the world, and I think I am working hard to become the best player in the world."



Heung-min Son praises Neymar ahead of South Korea's international friendly against Brazil 🗣 "Neymar is the best player in the world, and I think I am working hard to become the best player in the world."Heung-min Son praises Neymar ahead of South Korea's international friendly against Brazil https://t.co/pMxmpJ7iRP

