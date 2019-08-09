Neymar will not give in to Barcelona's demands as Real Madrid move nears, Solskjaer reveals why he sold Lukaku and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 August 2019

Neymar is not sure about doing what Barcelona wants him to do

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The Premier League transfer window is officially shut. However, that has had little effect on the rumour mill. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 9 August 2019.

Barcelona ask Neymar to block move to Real Madrid

Barcelona are not ready to give up on Neymar even as Real Madrid inch closer towards securing his services. Real Madrid are confident of landing the Brazilian after having offered €120 million + Luka Modric to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Neymar has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona and it is not known how keen he is on joining Madrid. Neymar wants to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez with whom he has shared an incredible connection both on and off the pitch.

As such, Neymar is almost certain that he will hit the ground running if he returns to the Camp Nou which is something that is not guaranteed at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid are ready to double the wage package he is set to receive at Barcelona where he'd have to take a pay cut to join.

Now that the Premier League transfer window is closed, Barcelona do not have to worry about Philippe Coutinho forcing a move back to England. The Catalans are expected to go on the offence by offering him and money in exchange.

Obviously, the move now hinges solely on Neymar's decision. And Barcelona have asked him to go public about wanting to join them. They want him to make it clear that he won't go elsewhere and as such, block a move to Real Madrid.

The report, however, goes on to claim that while Neymar is keen on joining Barcelona, his priority is leaving Paris Saint-Germain. As such, he does not want to go public and thereby close an open door.

