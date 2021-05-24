Nicolas Pepe helps Arsenal finish season on a high despite missing out on Europe

Arsenal endured an underwhelming season in 2022-21 but the Gunners ensured they finished the campaign strongly.

While the race for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League places was tense on the final day of the season, the Gunners had very little to play for.

But despite missing out on a place in Europe, there were some positives to how Arsenal ended the season. The North London outfit won each of their last five league matches, scoring 11 goals.

The Gunners may have left it late but they finally managed to put together a consistent run in the Premier League, a feat that would delight manager Mikel Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe’s fine form for Arsenal continues

On Sunday, Arsenal rounded up the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Nicolas Pepe, who has been in imperious form in recent weeks, was the star of the was once again. The 25-year-old struggled to find his feet when he arrived at Arsenal but seems to have finally answered his critics.

The Ivory Coast international has now been involved in more goals than any other Arsenal player this season (16 goals and five assists).

With Arsenal free from European football, they are expected to perform better in the Premier League next season and Pepe will be key to their plans of returning to Europe.

⚽️ vs. West Brom

⚽️ vs. Crystal Palace

⚽️ vs. Brighton



Nicolas Pépé has scored in three consecutive across all competitions for the first time in an Arsenal shirt. pic.twitter.com/xsECFCMs1s — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 23, 2021

Arsenal miss out on European place

Despite finishing the season on a high, the disappointment of failing to qualify for Europe remains a low point in Arsenal’s season.

This is the first time in 24 years the Gunners have failed to secure a place in the Champions League or Europa League and it highlights how poor they were in the campaign.

"Disappointed because we are not in Europe," Arteta admitted in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It wasn't in our hands. We tried to do our best and won the last five games but it wasn't enough. This club deserves to be delivered trophies and the Champions League, but we haven't managed to do that under very challenging circumstances,” signed off the Arsenal manager.

Arteta has had some leeway in his first full campaign in charge of Arsenal but a lot is expected from the Spaniard next season. With fans back in the stadium, another disappointing year in the league will not be acceptable.