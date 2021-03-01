Nicolas Pepe, Willian finally turn up as Arsenal smash Leicester City

Arsenal are gradually building momentum in the Premier League after recording an impressive win against Leicester City on Sunday. The Gunners came from behind to beat the Foxes 3-1 at the King Power stadium.

Barely days after recording a comeback win against Benfica in the Europa League, Arsenal repeated the feat against one of the Premier League’s best sides at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s charges made a slow start to the game, as Youri Tielemans put Leicester City ahead after just six minutes following some sloppy defending.

However, Arsenal impressively upped the ante towards the end of the first half, netting two quick-fire goals through David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette to turn the game on its head.

Nicolas Pepe then put the game beyond Leicester City's reach when he tapped by tapping into an empty net after the restart to secure all three points for Arsenal.

2015 - This was Arsenal’s first away victory against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table since January 2015 (2-0 v Manchester City) – they were winless in their last 14 such games coming into today (D3 L11). Test. pic.twitter.com/rCE59eFlWV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Willian and Pepe turn up for Arsenal

Two of the most criticised players in the Arsenal team, Pepe and Willian, were impressive against Leicester City on Sunday.

Willian ran riots on the wing, setting up two Arsenal goals. Meanwhile, Pepe was an equally lively presence, winning the penalty for the Gunners’ equaliser before scoring their third goal.

Unsurprisingly, Arteta was full of praise for the pair and emphasised the need for the senior players to step up and reduce the burden on the club’s youngsters.

“I think it is important that everyone plays well,” the Spaniard said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“We talked about the younger players who played really well and helped the team, as well as the senior players we needed to be ready to be good. We don't want to have to rely on the younger players; when everyone is focused it is easier for Arsenal,” continued Arteta.

Pepe and Willian have blown hot and cold this season. But both players are beginning to pick up their games, with their performances against Leicester City suggesting that the duo is ready to step up for Arsenal.

Competition in Arsenal squad good for Arteta

Arsenal’s lineup against Leicester City raised a lot of concern in the lead-up to the game. The wholesome changes made to the side that beat Benfica in midweek was disconcerting.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Hector Bellerin were all left on the bench for the game against the Foxes.

However, Arteta stood vindicated at the end of the game. Not only did Arsenal win the match convincingly, but they were also very efficient.

As it stands, there is a very tight competition for places in the Arsenal team. The decision to bench Aubameyang and the other stars sends a clear message that no one is untouchable in the Arsenal team.

Should Arsenal continue playing like this, a Europa League place at the end of the season could beckon.