Nimes 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Match summary and how each player fared ahead of Manchester United showdown | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Nimes as they scored four past them at Costieres Stadium. Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace, while Pablo Sarabia and Alessandro Florenzi also registered their names on the score-sheet for the Parisians.

The game finished four goals to nil, but the outcome could have been much worse if Thomas Tuchel's side were not wasteful in front of goal. The visitors squandered a handful of chances in the first half to put the game to bed but continued their red hot form, as they still managed to score four past a hapless Nimes side.

Here's how each player fared for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their important UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain Player Ratings

Keylor Navas- 7/10

Keylor Navas was merely a spectator for most of the game as most of the action unfolded on the opposite half of the pitch. The Costa Rican hardly had anything to do but was quick off his line to sniff out any danger.

Alessandro Florenzi- 8/10

Alessandro Florenzi is proving to be the signing of the season for the Parisians. He was a menace high up the pitch and registered a deserved goal to his name. Moreover, he created three chances, made five recoveries and hit the woodwork twice. His powerful runs up and down the pitch elicited no response from the hosts, as he produced another fine performance for his new team.

Presnel Kimpembe- 8/10

Presnel Kimpembe led the defensive line in the absence of Marquinhos and was one of the best performers for the visitors. The Frenchman bullied the Nimes forwards all night and marshaled the backline expertly. He won eight duels, regained possession 10 times, won two tackles and made three clearances.

Abdou Diallo- 7/10

Abdou Diallo filled in perfectly for Marquinhos. He did not put a foot wrong as he linked up well with Kimpembe to foil any threats from materializing. Diallo enjoyed an impressive outing and was astute defensively. Moreover, he was calm on the ball and did not unsettle the defensive line.

Mitchel Bakker- 7/10

Mitchel Bakker had a solid game as he was successful in containing Renaud Ripart. Additionally, he combined well with Rafinha and Mbappe up front. Bakker provided an additional channel wide for the visitors. He created three chances, won six duels, made three interceptions, won possession 3 times and also completed two tackles.

Idrissa Gueye- 8/10

Idrissa Gueye controlled the tempo of the game, as he orchestrated play for Thomas Tuchel's side. His calming presence in the center allowed Ander Herrera and Rafinha to operate with utmost freedom. Gueye completed 98 passes with a passing accuracy of 92%. He even made 12 recoveries and won seven duels.

Leandro Paredes- N/A

Leandro Paredes' night ended prematurely, as he was subbed off in the 11th minute. He was unable to continue after being handed a blow from Lucas Deaux.

Rafinha- 7/10

Rafinha had a stellar debut for Paris Saint-Germain and was impressive in the transition play. The midfielder's assist to Mbappe was mesmerizing, as his defense splitting pass was brilliantly latched onto by the Frenchman. The former Barcelona midfielder created four chances, won two tackles, made six recoveries and won five aerial duels.

Kylian Mbappe- 9/10

Kylian Mbappe was electric for Paris Saint-Germain in the absence of Neymar Jr. The Frenchman created havoc for the hosts with his roaring pace and coolly breezed past the Nimes goalkeeper to slot in his first after a scintillating display of pace. Mbappe scored his second late in the game, as he slid another past Baptiste Reyet with ease.

Moise Kean- 6/10

Moise Kean had a decent game. Although he was isolated for most of it, he did keep the hosts engaged, allowing Sarabia and Mbappe to run past their markers.

Pablo Sarabia- 9/10

Pablo Sarabia was arguably the best player on the pitch. The Spaniard grabbed himself a goal and also recorded two assists, as he stepped up in the absence of several key players. Sarabia created nine chances for his side and set up Florenzi for Paris Saint-Germain's second, as he beat Patrick Burner for the ball and played the Italian thorough.

He even went on to assist Mbappe with an inch-perfect pass for the Parisians' third goal of the night. To cap off a beautiful performance, he scored PSG's fourth to cap off one of his best performances for the club.

Substitutes

Thomas Tuchel has a handful of issues to address before the Manchester United game

Ander Herrera- 7/10

Ander Herrera was pretty solid for the visitors, as he filled in perfectly for Paredes. He combined well with Gueye to keep hold of the ball for the Parisians and helped the latter maintain the tempo of the game.

Colin Dagba- 7/10

Colin Dagba came in for Rafinha in the 58th minute. Although he was not very involved going forward, he did set up Sarabia for the Parisians' fourth goal of the night.

Jese Rodriguez - 5/10

Jese Rodriguez came in for Mbappe in the 84th minute but did not have much to do in the game.

Kays Ruiz-Atil- N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.