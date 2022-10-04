Three positions Christopher Nkunku could play at Chelsea

It is never a boring day at Chelsea Football Club. While the transfer window closed at the beginning of September, new owner Todd Boehly continues to make changes at the club. As Chelsea search for a sporting director, the club is moving behind the scenes to sign some of Europe's most exciting players. RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is the latest player to be linked with Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Nkunku has signed a pre-contract agreement to sign for Blues next summer. Nkunku's buyout clause comes into effect next summer, but Chelsea want to jump ahead of the queue and pay a premium for his services.

This news has been backed by multiple outlets and below we take a look at three positions he could play at Chelsea next season. (Stats via Transfermarkt)

#1 Attacking midfielder

RB Leipzig v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga

Nkunku has 15 goals and 14 assists in 42 appearances as an attacking midfielder for RB Leipzig. He has consistently ranked amongst the top for expected assists over the last three seasons and has possesses the ability to create chances for his team. Everyone knows how much the Blues struggle to create chances, and Nkunku can bring that quality from this position.

VScout @VScout_ Christopher Nkunku 19/20 Bundesliga STATS.

Julian Nagelsmann played him in midfield.



- 21 starts

- 5 goals

- 13 assists

- 13 big chances created

- 2.4 key passes per game

- 86% pass accuracy

- 61% successful dribbles Christopher Nkunku 19/20 Bundesliga STATS.Julian Nagelsmann played him in midfield.- 21 starts- 5 goals- 13 assists- 13 big chances created- 2.4 key passes per game- 86% pass accuracy- 61% successful dribbles https://t.co/RMyUEjcb6Y

Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have not hit the ground running this season. Their positions in the team could be at risk after Nkunku's arrival. Nkunku is skilled with the ball at his feet and can dribble in tight spaces. With Chelsea playing against low blocks on most occasions, Nkunku can help unlock defenses in the Premier League.

#2 Winger

RB Leipzig v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Nkunku's pace and dribbling ability means that he can be effective from the wings as well. He has nine goals and seven assists in 27 appearances as a winger. While he is not as prolific as a winger, his versatility means that if the team needs him to play there, he can put in a shift.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @FabrizioRomano “Chelsea are on the way to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for different structure of the deal; and not triggering the release clause in June. This has always been the plan. It’s all good on Nkunku’s side, contract and medical." “Chelsea are on the way to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for different structure of the deal; and not triggering the release clause in June. This has always been the plan. It’s all good on Nkunku’s side, contract and medical."- @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/YsTpbmSQGV

At Chelsea, it is unlikely that he will be used as a winger, especially with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech still at the club. He is more likely to play in his preferred role as a striker or second striker.

#3 Striker or second striker - Chelsea's area of need?

RB Leipzig v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga

Nkunku has mostly been used as a second striker at RB Leipzig. A second striker is someone who plays just behind the main striker or centre-forward. As a second striker, he has 23 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for the club. As the main striker, he has made 11 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists. It is without a doubt his most lethal area on the pitch.

He is an intelligent player who often breaks the line and finds himself in good positions around the box. There have been comparisons to Timo Werner, but the two players are completely different. Werner uses his pure pace and needs several chances to finish. Nkunku's ability to dribble allows him to create space for himself in the box, and he does not need too many chances to score.

The signs look good for Christopher Nkunku potentially playing at Stamford Bridge next summer. Todd Boehly has developed a good bond with the Red Bull group. Selling Werner to the club in a cut-price deal may have helped build their relationship. For now, Chelsea fans will want to keep a close eye on the Frenchman, who could also be heading to the World Cup this winter.

Poll : 0 votes