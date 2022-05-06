“No agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club” - Kylian Mbappe’s mother addresses PSG contract renewal claims in official statement

Kylian Mbappe's mother has denied that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has agreed a renewal with the Ligue 1 Champions amidst interest from Real Madrid.

The future of the 23-year-old has long been under speculation, with La Liga Champions Madrid having coveted him for the last two seasons.

There had been reports that Mbappe had agreed to join Los Blancos earlier this year, with Mario Cortegana claiming talks were set to begin between the player and the club.

But recently there have been rumors that the French superstar will remain in the French capital.

Sky Sports reported that Mbappe was more likely to stay at PSG than move to Madrid.

But the forward's mother Fayza Lamari has played down reports that have claimed her son is set to stay at the Parc des Princes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lamari released a statement over the player's future with regard to a potential agreement having been struck between the striker and PSG.

The statement reads:

“There’s NO agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club. Discussions around Kylian's future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties”.

The player's contract with PSG runs until June this year, which is why Real Madrid have long been circling around his signature.

The Spanish side have previously made two offers for the 23-year-old but were rejected defiantly by the Paris outfit.

Los Blancos reportedly offered around €220 million last summer and €50 million in January (According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, via ManagingMadrid), but both offers were subsequently rejected.

The transfer war between Real Madrid and PSG over Kylian Mbappe continues

A movie director would have a blast getting their hands on writing the screenplay for the saga surrounding the Paris star.

It has been a long-running saga that has had so many twists and turns with no outcome having come to light.

Both Madrid and PSG have dropped hints of where they stand in trying to start next season with the talismanic forward leading their side.

Last week, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed he was 100% certain the forward would remain at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“As of today, I’m 100% staying - and same for Kylian Mbappé."

But Pochettino then clarified his statement with added more intrigue to the transfer tussle between the two European heavyweights, saying (via Romano):

“I said me and Mbappe will 100% stay at PSG next season? No… I was talking about the present.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti then reacted to these statements with an intriguing response (via Romano):

“Pochettino said Mbappe will 100% stay? Well, sometimes coaches don't tell the truth…”

There seems to be no indication of where Kylian Mbappe will be playing next season.

The two sides' interest in having the prolific forward in their team is understandable given the 35 goals in 43 appearances he's hit this season.

