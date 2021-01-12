No excuses; Manchester United must beat Burnley to move top of Premier League table

Manchester United’s tag as title contenders will be greatly tested this week, with crunch away games against Burnley and Liverpool coming up in the next five days.

The Red Devils could either see their title ambitions falter or find themselves six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, depending on their results. Firstly, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will have to navigate their way through Turf Moor.

Manchester United have been on an impressive run in the Premier League, having not lost since the disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on November 1. And their form has seen them rise to become serious title contenders.

At the start of the season, very few pundits foresaw United mounting a title challenge, but here they are. Solskjaer’s side is currently level on points with Liverpool and looking good for value.

💬 "We have to be aggressive and go into every game humble and working hard," adds the boss.



"It doesn't matter where we are after this one, but at the end of the season."#MUFC #BURMUN pic.twitter.com/VXQXo2jnlI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2021

A chance for Manchester United to go top

Manchester United cannot afford to be complacent at the moment. They are in a position where many teams have been in this season and have gone on to falter.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Southampton and Everton were all once close to Liverpool but just couldn’t remain consistent. The Burnley game will, therefore, be a huge test of character for Manchester United and they cannot afford to fail.

This is their chance to move top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Liverpool. Should that happen, the Old Trafford outfit will go into their next game against Jurgen Klopp’s side with very little pressure.

Winning against Burnley will put Manchester United in the driving seat, turning over all the pressure to Liverpool, who will now be required to win at all costs at Anfield to catch up with their bitter rivals.

These four #MUFC men are in the running for the #PL's December awards 👏



Click below to find out how to vote! 🗳 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2021

Burnley clash a must-win for Manchester United

Manchester United have rarely challenged for the title in the post-Alex Ferguson era. However, the unpredictability of the current season has made it possible and they must take their chances, starting with Burnley.

“We need to get points against Burnley before anyone can say that you are top of the table, but that is a position that we have put ourselves in,” Solskjaer said ahead of the game, as quoted by Goal.

“So I would like to think that we go into this game not thinking about where we will end up tomorrow night in the table, but where we can end up in the table in May. That’s what matters.

“You accumulate the points throughout the season, so if at one point you think, ‘Ah we’ve made it now, we have cracked it,’ and you relax, that is when it’s going to hit you back.”

United have already squandered one opportunity to win a trophy after losing to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

But the Premier League is within their reach and they must beat Burnley on Tuesday to keep their momentum going.