"No intention to negotiate with Manchester United" - Fabrizio Romano confirms yet another transfer blow for Red Devils

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Leeds United have no intention of negotiating with Manchester United for goalkeeper Ilan Meslier.

Speculation has grown on the Red Devils making a potential move for the French shot-stopper as a long-term replacement for David De Gea.

The Spaniard has started the season off in disappointing fashion, conceding six goals and being at fault for two of those in a 4-0 thrashing against Brentford.

Interest in Meslier may have intensified off the back of De Gea's poor performances, but Romano reports that Leeds are not willing to do business.

The transfer expert stated on his Twitter:

"Leeds have no intention to negotiate with Man United for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper is now considered ‘untouchable’ and key part of the project."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Man Utd are working to sign a new GK with Sommer in the list, but also tempted by Gladbach new deal bid. Leeds have no intention to negotiate with Man United for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper is now considered ‘untouchable’ and key part of the project.Man Utd are working to sign a new GK with Sommer in the list, but also tempted by Gladbach new deal bid. #MUFC Leeds have no intention to negotiate with Man United for Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper is now considered ‘untouchable’ and key part of the project. 🚨⚪️ #LUFCMan Utd are working to sign a new GK with Sommer in the list, but also tempted by Gladbach new deal bid. #MUFC https://t.co/pwYpmA8yIi

The young Frenchman joined Leeds from FC Lorient in 2020 for £5.85 million and has become first-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road.

He has made 90 appearances since his arrival, keeping 25 clean sheets.

Manchester United seem eager to find a suitable backup to De Gea in order to give the veteran goalkeeper some much needed competition.

Dean Henderson was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest for the season, leaving Tom Heaton as De Gea's current understudy.

Meslier has four years left on his current deal with the Peacocks and Transfermarkt value him at £18 million.

Manchester United eyeing a possible replacement for De Gea

The Red Devils may turn their attention to Borussia Monchengladbach keeper Yann Sommer, with Leeds seemingly not willing to sell Meslier.

Reports claim that Erik ten Hag's side are interested in the veteran Switzerland international.

Although he is flattered by Manchester United's interest, he is wary of game time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gladbach have offered the player a three-year extension which he is considering.

Meanwhile, doubts have been cast over De Gea's long-term future in Ten Hag's XI following his mistake-prone performance against Brentford on August 13.

The Spaniard did take the blame for the heavy defeat against the Bees but links to potential competition for the 31-year-old have since ensued.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is the club's current longest-serving player, having arrived at Old Trafford back in 2011.

He has made 489 appearances for the Red Devils, managing 165 clean sheets.

De Gea has a year left remaining on his current contract and it remains to be seen if an extension will be offered.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett