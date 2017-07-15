No more a transfer "window"?

A year-round transfer window could be a great alternative for a number of reasons.

by Joshua Sabherwal Opinion 15 Jul 2017, 20:35 IST

Should transfer windows be abolished?

Undeniably, transfers are something that every football fan looks forward to. The news reports, rumours, contract talks and agents’ statements fill every fan’s heart with boundless excitement. Each club’s every move is closely monitored and their implications are discussed at length.

Each club is active in the window to some degree or another, and the fans watch the transactions unfold before them, hoping that their club signs someone from the list of players they have drawn up. I believe I speak for all football fans when I say that the worst part of the transfer window is that it inevitably comes to a close, and every club is left with an incomplete piece to the puzzle that they couldn’t squeeze in before the deadline.

An Alternate Approach

James was forced to wait until May to make his move

But what if this limitation of the window comes to an end? What if the transfer window was open year-round? Managers would be free to negotiate deals with other clubs throughout the season, and fill the gaps in their squads with transfers as and when they need to.

The implications of long-term injuries to key squad players could also be eased, also bolstering the negotiating power of clubs that are approached for instant replacements.

This allows clubs to sign replacements instantly, rather than waiting for the months to tick by before the required reinforcements can be arranged for. This would not only benefit the club, but also the players who have had disputes with the manager or are constantly being left out of first team action.

The problem comes when the player is made to spend close to half a year sitting on the bench, with zero game time. This not only leads to a huge fall in the player’s form and morale, but also his wages as no new club would be willing to pay him as much after such a long period of lack of activity.

We can all agree that it would be best for both sides involved to go their separate ways at the earliest opportunity, not only benefiting the club they’re at and themselves, but also the club that will sign them.

Take the infamous example of James Rodriguez at Real, who was recently loaned out to Bayern for two seasons. James was constantly left out of first team football and his frustration could distinctly be seen on and off the pitch. Even though he expressed his desire to leave the club early this year, he was forced to wait until May to weigh his options.

International Impact

How will Lacazette’s arrival affect Giroud?

When there are international matches, every national team manager picks his lineup based on how the players have performed at club level. The player in this instance is hit with a double blow – failing to play for his club and the nation he wishes to represent.

Additionally, failure to adapt and homesickness leave a player flustered and wanting a change of environment. Must he be made to wait months for this change? An interesting situation we’re yet to see is how Olivier Giroud responds to the signing of Alexandre Lacazette. We have the World Cup on our hands next year, and Giroud would seriously have to fight for his place in Arsenal’s starting lineup if he wishes to be France’s main man up top over Lacazette.

If at any point in the next couple of months Giroud feels he can’t make it into the starting XI, he’ll have to wait it out till January to look for a move away and impress Didier Deschamps.

Zero Tolerance

Payet held his club hostage for a while

In addition to this, instances of clubs keeping players against their will would see their end, as there would be no tolerance for a player threatening to leave the club in an attempt to sign a better contract. No player is bigger than the club.

If the player doesn’t want to play for the club, so be it. The club will look to someone else to put on that number 27 shirt, Payet. Sacrificing personal glory for the team’s overall success is something each player should be willing to do. If he can’t understand that, then it is better for both him and the team that he be shipped off. The team would no longer have to pay the wages of a man who doesn’t respect the club and would happily sell him off for a decent fee.