No player better than Karim Benzema currently as Frenchman seals comeback win against Levante

Real Madrid are cruising in La Liga and in Europe, and they owe much of their progress this season to one man: Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has only gotten better with age. His goals have saved Los Blancos so many times this season and continue to turn results in their favour.

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea is a classic case of how important he is to the team. The Frenchman netted four times over two legs to eliminate the Blues on an aggregate score of 5-4.

He once again repeated his heroics on Sunday as Real Madrid recorded a hard-fought 3-2 victory against a stubborn Sevilla team.

Real Madrid come from two goals down

Real Madrid have been tested many times this season and they have almost always found a way to dig themselves out of trouble.

The resolve of Carlo Ancelotti’s side was tested at the weekend when they traveled to the Estadio Ramon Sánchez Pizjuan to face third-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos’ task was made harder when the hosts rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic and Eric Lamela.

However, Real Madrid picked themselves up in the second half and rallied their way to victory. Rodrygo Goes started the comeback with a 50th-minute goal before Nacho restored parity with eight minutes left. Benzema sealed a late win for the league leaders after scoring deep into injury time.

Sunday: 92nd minute winner



Benzema. The King Of Clutch Tuesday: 96th minute winnerSunday: 92nd minute winnerBenzema. The King Of Clutch Tuesday: 96th minute winner ⚽️Sunday: 92nd minute winner ⚽️Benzema. The King Of Clutch 👑 https://t.co/n91rDz3m1s

Benzema now world’s best

The Frenchman is currently not just the best player in La Liga but also the most in-form player in the world. No player is in better form than the Frenchman at the moment.

He has scored big goals in both domestic and European matches and has risen to the occasion for Real Madrid anytime they have needed him.

The weekend’s winner against Sevilla was Benzema’s 39th goal in 39 games in all competitions this season. Add that to his 13 assists, and no player comes close to his statistics.

But more than just these statistics, the 34-year-old is a complete forward, able to play with his back to goal and also very clinical in the opposition box.

Real Madrid are where they are currently because of Benzema’s goals. He’s their main man and, currently, there’s no one better than him in world football.

