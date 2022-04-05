"We would score twice as many goals" - Karim Benzema delivers honest verdict on having PSG star Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has revealed his thoughts concerning PSG ace Kylian Mbappe playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Blancos striker opened up to L'Equipe (via Managing Madrid), discussing playing with the PSG star at club level:

“Yes, I say it often. I like to play with him in the national team and I would like to play with him at the club level."

Benzema continued:

“I think we would score twice as many goals. Or maybe even triple! With Mbappé I understand myself well in the national team because we know what the other is going to do. For example, we both like to go to the left but we will never be there both at the same time.”

With 34 goals for Benzema and 28 goals for Mbappe so far this season, it is fairly easy to see how the duo would strike fear in the hearts of La Liga clubs. Both stars have been instrumental in the successes of their respective teams, guiding PSG and Real Madrid to domination in France and Spain.

Their synergy is hardly questionable, as both stars have excelled with the French national team, winning the UEFA Nations League together last year. They have played 11 times together since Benzema returned to the national side ahead of Euro 2020.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.



He's just 23 years old 🤯 Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.He's just 23 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PRI7HKZwMD

Real Madrid have long courted the young PSG star, but to no avail. The Parisian giants have no intentions of letting their prized possession leave the club, but with Mbappe's contract expiring soon, the ball is in the star's court.

While it is widely expected that the star will join Benzema at Madrid, the Parisians are doing everything in their power to keep him, including making him club captain.

Will Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid?

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

There have been no end to the rumors about Kylian Mbappe's future, and the star remains undecided about where he wants to spend next season.

The Parisian giants have made it clear that they will do almost anything to keep him, and recent reports have emerged about the star potentially extending his contract. This comes after earlier reports that Mbappe had already agreed to a pre-contract for a move to Real Madrid,

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me"."I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". Kylian Mbappé added: "There is no need to talk a lot... there are new elements that I will consider for my future. It's not an easy decision, my family will help me". ⭐️🇫🇷 #Mbappé"I don't want to make any mistake. My choice hasn't been made, the whole world knows that". https://t.co/PzqU0Ojufj

The star himself has spoken up (via Fabrizio Romano) about the uncertainties, noting that he has not made any choices yet.

