"They wouldn't let me publish" - Journalist confirms PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe signed his Real Madrid contract in January

Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe has completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Real Madrid in January.

According to the journalist, the contract was signed a couple of months ago but he was not allowed to say it in public. There was a meeting between Mbappe's representatives and Real Madrid's executives where a pre-contract had been arranged.

Ramon Alvarez was quoted as saying in a video on Directo Gol's official Twitter account:

"I had the info on Mbappé signing his Real Madrid contract on 30th January but they wouldn't let me publish or talk about it. They've now given me the permission to do so."

The French forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current season. As things stand, the 23-year-old has less than six months remaining on his current contract with the Parisians and has shown no signs of wanting to pen an extension.

Mbappe has been in a position to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs since the start of the January transfer window. However, it finally looks like Real Madrid are going to get their transfer target after chasing him for more than a year if the facts said in the aforementioned source are true.

As per an ESPN report from last year, PSG turned down a bid worth €180 million from Los Blancos for Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window. The Parisian giants were confident of offering the youngster a new contract following the arrival of superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

However, PSG's plans have failed and they are now destined to lose the second-highest goalscorer in their history to their direct Champions League rivals. Mbappe scored his 157th goal in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid, surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tally.

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid despite Kylian Mbappe's best efforts

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage. The Ligue 1 giants suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Los Blancos, which included a 3-1 loss inflicted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Les Parisiens won the first leg at the Parc des Princes thanks to an injury-time winner by Kylian Mbappe.

He opened the scoring in the second leg which put PSG in the driver's seat for a place in the Champions League quarterfinals. However, a 17-minute second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema ended the Parisians' hopes for another season.

The defeat prompted many PSG fans to jeer Lionel Messi and Neymar during their Ligue 1 game against FC Bordeaux at the weekend.

