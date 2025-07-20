Noah vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Noah will host Ferencvaros at the Abovyan City Stadium on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be optimistic to get the upper hand in the tie and take a step further in their journey to a maiden appearance in the Champions League proper.
Noah got a comfortable 1-0 win over Buducnost Podgorica in the first leg but came close to squandering their advantage by conceding two late goals in the second leg, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
The Armenian champions have been a regular fixture in the qualifying rounds for European tournaments in recent years and made their first appearance in the main stages of the Conference League last season, but are now up against a different level of challenge in their bid to make the next qualifying round.
Ferencvaros, on the other hand, have appeared in the main stages of European competitions on multiple occasions and will be looking to open their latest qualifying clash in style. The Hungarian giants have been away from competitive football since their domestic season concluded in May, but have won each of their four preseason friendlies so far and will be looking to carry that momentum into Tuesday's game.
Noah vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides in their histories. Noah have never been up against a Hungarian side while Ferencvaros have won both of their previous meetings with Armenian opponents.
- The hosts have not lost a home game in any competition since December 2024.
- Ferencvaros last appeared in the group stages of the Champions League in the 2020-21 season.
- The visitors’ highest finish in a UEFA competition was a last-16 finish in the 2022-23 Europa League campaign.
- Noah have managed just two clean sheets in their last 10 outings.
Noah vs Ferencvaros Prediction
The Armenian outfit are slight underdogs going into Tuesday's game but will remain confident to get a draw, relying heavily on their remarkable unbeaten home record.
Ferencvaros will be satisfied to get a draw and leave the result to be determined in the return leg, but could come away with a victory if they perform at their best.
Prediction: Noah 1-2 Ferencvaros
Noah vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ferencvaros to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last seven competitive games)