Nobody wants to play against us: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has expressed pride in his side’s recent UEFA Champions League result, claiming no team will want to face face them in the next round.

Chelsea grabbed an emphatic 2-0 win against La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night to sail into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Timo Werner 🔥

Hakim Ziyech 🔥

Kai Havertz 🔥



Atletico Madrid couldn't handle Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea 😎



✍️ @NizaarKinsella — Goal News (@GoalNews) March 17, 2021

In a post-match interview after the win, Tuchel heaped praise on his side's performances and the atmosphere in the squad. He then spoke about the fear factor which the Blues possess.

Speaking to Goal, Tuchel said: “The guys play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things. You can only do it with a special atmosphere."

“I’m pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight. It will be a big step but there’s no need for us to be afraid.”

Chelsea are one of eight clubs going into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw scheduled to take place today at 11am GMT.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Porto, and Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are part of the draw with Chelsea

Chelsea enjoying life under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

After dropping to 10th place in the league, Chelsea relieved club legend Frank Lampard of his role as head coach.

Chelsea then appointed former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel to help salvage their season as they pushed for a top-four finish.

Since his arrival, the German has helped Chelsea surge into the top-four spots with impressive results against worthy opponents.

Progress into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Atletico Madrid is the latest in Chelsea’s superb performances since the appointment of Tuchel.

• 13 matches

• 9 wins

• 4 draws

• 11 clean sheets



Thomas Tuchel has set a record for the longest ever unbeaten start by a Chelsea manager 🥇 pic.twitter.com/xJOcVJs5iA — Goal (@goal) March 17, 2021

They are yet to taste defeat since the German took charge, an unbeaten run that includes games against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and a two-legged tie against Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s arrival has breathed fresh life into the Chelsea squad, particularly at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have conceded just two goals in the last 13 games.