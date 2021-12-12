"Nonsense, you sound like Mourinho" - Liverpool fans slam Steven Gerrard for controversial post-match comments on Mohamed Salah's penalty

Liverpool fans online were not pleased with Steven Gerrard's post-match comments on Mohamed Salah's penalty which saw the Reds secure a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was guilty of fouling Mohamed Salah in the box before the 29-year-old winger scored from the penalty spot.

However, Steven Gerrard believed that the call on Mings was harsh and did not warrant a penalty. The 41-year-old manager said:

"Ultimately the game has been decided by a penalty. There were two penalty incidents in the game, Liverpool got theirs – if you look at that one, Salah fouls Mings first."

The comments did not go down well with Liverpool fans who took to Twitter to express their opinion on the same.

Many fans did not expect the former Liverpool captain to speak negatively about a club where he is regarded as a legend. Here are some of the best tweets:

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



"Ultimately the game’s been decided by a penalty. Liverpool got theirs, we didn’t get ours. It feels harsh. Salah fouls Tyrone Mings first."



Samue @SamueILFC @neiljonesgoal I love you Stevie but you have to HOLD THAT @neiljonesgoal I love you Stevie but you have to HOLD THAT

Jacob @JCJlfc @neiljonesgoal @Sxne19iv2 I’m afraid slippy is gonna have to hold dat @neiljonesgoal @Sxne19iv2 I’m afraid slippy is gonna have to hold dat

🐝 @Shannxo @neiljonesgoal Embarrassing response to round up an embarrassing display @neiljonesgoal Embarrassing response to round up an embarrassing display

John Bradley @jbradleymedia I find the ‘Salah fouls mings first’ argument a bit bizarre. Salah beats him as Mings lunges and then, off balance, falls all over him. One of the clearest penalties you could see(and one I saw Steven Gerrard win on numerous occasions) I find the ‘Salah fouls mings first’ argument a bit bizarre. Salah beats him as Mings lunges and then, off balance, falls all over him. One of the clearest penalties you could see(and one I saw Steven Gerrard win on numerous occasions)

Rob Hickman @robh_78 @mjmarr_star Salah definitely stepped cross the front of Mings to instigate contact. @mjmarr_star Salah definitely stepped cross the front of Mings to instigate contact.

Amrut Atre @AmrutAtre @MelissaReddy_ This feels so weird. 😀 Can't say anything against Stevie like we normally do when opposition managers complain like this @MelissaReddy_ This feels so weird. 😀 Can't say anything against Stevie like we normally do when opposition managers complain like this

Craig Sisterson @craigsisterson @MelissaReddy_ I love Gerrard, but that’s an embarrassing analysis and he’s fooling himself if he truly believes that. @MelissaReddy_ I love Gerrard, but that’s an embarrassing analysis and he’s fooling himself if he truly believes that.

Finn🌹 @Ubuntusocialist @MelissaReddy_ What’s he on about. He’s lucky his circus team only lost by 1. @MelissaReddy_ What’s he on about. He’s lucky his circus team only lost by 1.

KLOPPITE @RedChinaman @MelissaReddy_ Lost respect for him there. Danny Ings fouled Matip. Why couldn't he see that? @MelissaReddy_ Lost respect for him there. Danny Ings fouled Matip. Why couldn't he see that?

Spencer Houghton @SpencerHoughts @MelissaReddy_ Stevie! Welcome to managing a no hoper club in the Premiership @MelissaReddy_ Stevie! Welcome to managing a no hoper club in the Premiership

lucas @LFCThr3e @JamesPearceLFC This mentality is what took Gerrard to the top @JamesPearceLFC This mentality is what took Gerrard to the top

Arqam Ali🇵🇰🇵🇸 @Arqamali118 @JamesPearceLFC Move on Stevie you weren't such a cry baby losing against city why running such agenda to please Villa fans @JamesPearceLFC Move on Stevie you weren't such a cry baby losing against city why running such agenda to please Villa fans

LFC_1969 @1969_lfc @JamesPearceLFC Why the negative posts about Stevie. He's got a right to feel aggrieved if he sees something. He's not Warnock is he @JamesPearceLFC Why the negative posts about Stevie. He's got a right to feel aggrieved if he sees something. He's not Warnock is he

The Anfield crowd gave a loud welcome to Steven Gerrard as he walked out of the tunnel before kickoff. However, it was business as usual for both sides following the referee's whistle.

Liverpool needed a second-half penalty from Mohamed Salah to secure all three points against Aston Villa. In an end-to-end game at Anfield, the Reds were far from convincing as they missed several chances to put the game beyond all doubt.

It was the second game in a row where Liverpool edged out their opponents to secure all three points. The Reds needed an injury-time winner from Divock Origi to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last time around.

Liverpool needed three points against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to stay in the title race

Liverpool badly needed a win against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa as their main title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea also picked up all three points. It is worth noting that all three teams made hard work of their games to secure the three points.

Liverpool dug deep against Aston Villa and needed a penalty to win the game. Manchester City also had a similar situation in their match against Wolves.

The Premier League champions needed a 68th minute penalty from Raheem Sterling to secure the win. Chelsea also needed an injury-time penalty to secure a comeback 3-2 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

As things stand, Manchester City are leading the title race. Pep Guardiola's men have amassed 38 points from their first 16 games. City are currently one point clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Chelsea.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to get themselves three points in the title race 👀 Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to get themselves three points in the title race 👀 https://t.co/sZK3KHpIKf

