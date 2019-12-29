Norwich 2-2 Tottenham: 3 reasons Why Norwich Held Tottenham To A Draw

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A struggling Norwich side welcomed an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspurs to Carrow Road and snatched a point off their opponents. A calmly slotted strike from Mario Vrancic opened proceedings in the 18th minute and put Norwich ahead. The Canaries denied a second when Teemu Pukki had a goal disallowed for the most minuscule of offsides.

Tottenham would eventually equalize through Christian Eriksen in the 55th minute before Serge Aurier would restore Norwich’s lead with an own goal six minutes later. It looked set for an unlikely Norwich win before Harry Kane would win himself a penalty and then convert it, seven minutes from the end.

Despite impressing the rest of the league with their attacking style of play, the Canaries are winless in their last 15 Premier League games, drawing 4 and losing 10. As for Tottenham, they have been highlighted for their inconsistency, having lost to Chelsea and then winning against Brighton a couple of days later, only now to be held by Norwich.

Here are 3 reasons why Norwich drew with Tottenham.

#3 Spurs’ Porous defense

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Jose Mourinho's teams have always shown flair in tactical defending. His teams are all meant to be resolute and hard to beat, with clean sheets being their main objective in each match. This Spurs side does not seem to be adopting that philosophy just yet as they always look vulnerable when put under pressure. Since the Portuguese manager took over, Spurs have conceded 17 goals in 10 games, a record that’s not good enough for a top 4 finish.

For Norwich’s first goal, Tottenham’s defense opened up for Vrancic to run through from midfield and score. Such space is criminal and Mourinho has always preached on not having too much distance between the midfield and the defense. The lack of communication between Toby Alderweireld and Aurier is what caused Norwich’s second goal, with the two failing to clear their lines, ultimately clearing into their own net.

