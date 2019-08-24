Norwich City vs Chelsea: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea traveled to Carrow Road to face Norwich City as Frank Lampard looked for his first win as Blues manager. The match ended 2-3 in the away side's favor, thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount. For Norwich, the goals were scored by Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

In the first half of the game, Chelsea started stronger as Abraham found the back of the net with a sweet first time finish around the 3rd minute of the game.

Norwich equalized straight away as their top scorer Pukki found Cantwell for a tap in. The match was played at a tremendous pace and the away side went in front again, thanks to a great touch and finish from Mount.

Norwich equalized again though, thanks to a typical run in behind the defense and a lovely finish from Pukki. The first half ended 2-2 with the match in the balance.

The second half started with Chelsea in the ascendency. The away side created a lot of opportunities before Abraham won the game for the Blues with a brilliant goal. Chelsea at the end held onto the lead and in this piece, we are going to take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Mason Mount impressive again

Mason Mount continued his great form against Norwich as he scored for the second game running in the Premier League. The goal itself was a great one as Mount was found by Christian Pulisic on the left side, and the Englishman ran past two defenders with a brilliant touch before finding the top corner.

Mount started from the left side rather than his preferred number 10 position and displayed his versatility. He was found out positionally on a couple of occasions but that comes with experience.

So far, the Englishman has repaid the manager's faith in him and Lampard would be proud of the youngster.

Mason Mounts’ shots in the Premier League so far this season:



• 2 vs. Man Utd

• 5 vs. Leicester

• 5 vs. Norwich



Massively productive. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lFW1SR1B0i — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 24, 2019

