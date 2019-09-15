Norwich 3-1 Manchester City: 3 Reasons why Manchester City lost the match | Premier League 2019/2020

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

Norwich City pulled off one of the shocks of the season, as they defeated the current defending champions and favourites for this season's trophy Manchester City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were playing in England's second-tier as recently as last season, and despite having won the Championship last season, the sheer difference in size and quality of players between them and Manchester City saw the visitors installed as overwhelming favourites to claim all three points.

Furthermore, Manchester City have not lost in the league since a 3-1 reversal to Crystal Palace back in January, while Norwich were also injury-plagued and missing no less than eight first-team players.

However, in scenes which sent shockwaves across the world of football, Norwich raced into an early 2-0 lead, but when Sergio Aguero halved the deficit right on the stroke of half-time, it seemed like the template had been set for a second-half onslaught by Guardiola's men.

This proved to however not be the case, as another goal by Norwich five minutes into the second half put Manchester City further behind and even though they ultimately scored a late second through Rodri to set up a grandstand finish, the hosts ultimately held on for what would go down as one of the biggest upsets in the league this season.

As indicated, Manchester City were heavily tipped to win this match, and we shall be highlighting three reasons why The Cityzens fell to the surprise defeat.

#3 Teemu Pukki's inspired form

Teemu Pukki has scored six goals in the Premier League

Norwich won the Championship last season, and Teemu Pukki had a large role to play in their triumph, scoring 29 goals from 43 matches to help his side win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Finnish international has had a journeyman career, turning out for no less than eight clubs in six different countries, but despite not really being prolific at either of his former clubs, Pukki has settled right at home with Norwich.

For all of his Championship heroics, there were many who expressed cynicism over Pukki's ability to perform in the Premier League, as numerous players in the past have found the step up in class and level a bit too tough to handle.

However, Pukki has put all cynics to shame, as he has totally outperformed everyone's expectations, scoring five goals and registering one assist from his first four matches in the Premier League and also scored while on international duty with Finland.

For his efforts, the former Celtic man was named as the first PFA Player of the Month this season, and he continued from where he left off in the game against Manchester City.

Pukki was on hand to set up Todd Cantwell for Norwich's second, while he got his sixth goal of the season five minutes into the second half.

H currently finds himself leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, and if he continues in this for, there could be no stopping him as Manchester City found out to their peril.

