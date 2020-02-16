Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Sadio Mane's winning goal meant that Liverpool are just five matches away from clinching the PL title

A well-taken, swatted strike from Sadio Mane completed a hard-fought victory for Liverpool over Norwich City, stretching the gap between themselves and Manchester City to a whopping 25 points.

It was also their 25th win of the season, with just under half of them being sealed through a one-goal margin. They simply look immortal; a piece of innovation that keeps on producing and swirling results out.

They may not be imperious in terms of going out there and running over teams, but the overall clutch, focus and demonstration of workaholic footballing activity on the pitch makes the Reds what they are.

As for the Canaries, they must win more matches to survive, than Liverpool need to get their hands on the title. In what appeared as a 6-1-2 formation off the ball, Daniel Farke's men held the courses tight against their opponents but came just short despite a gritty fight.

On that note, we analyse five players who experienced contrasting fortunes at Carrow Road in the visitors' 1-0 triumph over Norwich.

35 - Liverpool have scored in 35 consecutive Premier League games - only Arsenal (55 games between May 2001 – November 2002) and Man United (36 games between December 2007 – November 2008) have been on a longer such runs in the competition’s history. Unstoppable. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/kJ87pYKc7V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

#5 Hit: Naby Keita

Naby Keita acted as a fulcrum to regular Liverpool attacks

On the back of a sustained spell of pressure on relegation-threatened Norwich, Alexander-Arnold flung in a corner to the near post in the 66th minute. It was easily dealt by a yellow shirt, and Teemu Pukki broke away with Todd Cantwell and Ondrej Duda in comforting distance.

Just as it looked like the highly positioned centre-halves, alongside the ever-present assailants in Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, were in danger, there was a certain Naby Keita sprinting 30 yards back to ultimately wrestle and uproot the counter.

That pretty much summed up Keita's evening. He may not be a solid baseline in the middle, but the midfielder's work ethic, effervescence and presence in and around the Norwich attackers was highly praiseworthy.

The 25-year-old linked up down the left with the likes of Robertson and later, Mane to facilitate regular throw-downs at the home side's defence. He popped up in the box on a couple of occasions as well, while also testing the jump of Tim Krul from distance.

32 - Naby Keita will start his first Premier League game for Liverpool since Boxing Day 2019 against Leicester. No player has made more appearances in the competition's history without ever ending on the losing side (P32 W27 D5 L0). Opportunity. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/rBXIFKOAV0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2020

