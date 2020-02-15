Liverpool Transfer News: Reds in regular contact with Timo Werner's agent

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have been in regular contact with Timo Werner's agent for months as they attempt to bring the RB Leipzig striker to Anfield at the end of the season.

Reds willing to pay Werner's £50 million release clause

The Reds are looking to add to their already-dominant squad this summer and are understood to have shortlisted Werner as one of their top priorities for the new campaign. The forward has been in fine form this season and has scored 20 league goals in 21 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp sees the pacy German as a player effectively suited to Liverpool's playing style, with the club having reportedly made an enquiry over his availability during the January transfer window.

Werner has a reported £50 million release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig but the Merseyside giants are said to be ready to trigger it if the striker decides to join them. The player himself is open to a Premier League move, with his agent having reiterated his desire for a transfer several times.

Many elite European clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, have shown interest in Werner in the past few months. Several Premier League rivals, particularly Chelsea, have also joined the race for his signature and Liverpool must now act quickly if they wish to bring the striker to Anfield this summer.

