Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City: 5 Men who were poor for Pep Guardiola

John Stones had a night to forget against Norwich City

When Manchester City visited Carrow Road to face Norwich City, Pep Guardiola’s team were already 5 points behind league leaders Liverpool, having played one game less. As such, the Spanish manager needed all three points from the game to ensure that they stayed well on track of Liverpool. However, the visit to Norwich was not going to be an easy affair.

The canaries had already stretched Liverpool in the first game of the season and in Teemu Pukki, they have a clinical finisher in their ranks. To make matters worse, Manchester City were without their defensive stalwart Aymeric Laporte, who is a lengthy absentee due to injury. Guardiola also had to make a few changes to his first XI keeping the midweek Champions League tie in his mind.

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva; Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City controlled proceedings at the start of the game, while Norwich City tried to catch them on the counter. The home side took the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute through Kenny McLean. 10 minutes later, Todd Cantwell doubled the lead for Norwich. Sergio Aguero got one back for City at the stroke of halftime, and the game went into the break with the score 2-1.

Early in the second half, Teemu Pukki restored the 2 goal lead for his team, before a Rodrigo goal two minutes from full time gave City a glimmer of hope. It ultimately proved to be too little too late, as the game ended 3-2 and City succumbed to their first loss of the season. Here are 5 men who were poor for Manchester City.

#5 David Silva

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

Once the backbone of the City side, David Silva has seen his stocks plummet after the rise of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. However, the City skipper still is an important part of Guardiola’s plans and still has the ability to determine the outcome of games on his own. Against Norwich though, the Spaniard made very little contributions from the middle of the park and failed to control the proceedings. His passing was not as crisp as usual. City needed his vision from the deep to break down the home side, but Silva had a very poor game.

Every time the home side came knocking, Rodrigo was left with a lot to do on his own, because Silva allowed the opposition to run past him. The Norwich City midfielders made use of the gaps in the City midfield to counter at will and ultimately won the game.

