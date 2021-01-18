Norwich City vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City welcome Bristol City to Carrow Road on Wednesday for their next EFL Championship fixture.

Norwich City come into this game following a 2-1 win over 10-man Cardiff City on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

First-half goals from Scottish centre-back Grant Hanley and midfielder Todd Cantwell ensured victory for Daniel Farke's Norwich City.

Midfielder Joe Ralls scored the consolation goal for Cardiff City, who had midfielder Marlon Pack sent off in the second half.

Bristol City, on the other hand, beat Alex Neil's Preston North End 2-0 on Saturday at Ashton Gate. Goals from Senegal international Famara Diedhiou and defender Zak Vyner sealed the win for Dean Holden's Bristol City.

Norwich City vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

In 13 previous encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold a slight advantage. They have won six games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the EFL Championship, with Norwich City beating Bristol City 3-1.

A first-half brace from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and a goal from star Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia secured the win for the Canaries. Right-back Jack Hunt scored the consolation goal for Bristol City.

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-W

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L

Norwich City vs Bristol City Team News

Norwich City

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Marco Stiepermann, and young Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah. Right-back Sam Byram and veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern, are also nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, defender Bali Mumba, German centre-back Christoph Zimmermann, left-back Xavi Quintilla and German midfielder Lukas Rupp.

Injured: Marco Stiepermann, Adam Idah, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Tim Krul, Bali Mumba, Christoph Zimmermann, Xavi Quintilla, Lukas Rupp

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without winger Callum O'Dowda, Austria international Andreas Weimann, and centre-back Nathan Baker. Midfielders Joe Williams and Liam Walsh, defenders Steven Sessegnon and Jay Dasilva, and attacker Jamie Paterson are also injured.

Injured: Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nathan Baker, Joe Williams, Liam Walsh, Steven Sessegnon, Jay Dasilva, Jamie Paterson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Barden, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Emiliano Buendia, Jordan Hugill, Todd Cantwell

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Tommy Rowe, Hakeeb Adelakun, Zak Vyner, Adam Nagy, Kasey Palmer, Famara Diedhiou, Chris Martin

Norwich City vs Bristol City Prediction

Norwich City sit at the top of the league table, and are four points ahead of second-placed Swansea City. The Canaries have often relied on their star player Emiliano Buendia, and the Argentine has been linked with a move away. Arsenal and Leeds United are both said to be interested.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are ninth in the league table. Manager Dean Holden has come under criticism for certain performances, but injuries have not been kind. However, Chris Martin has led the line well so far.

On to the next one. 💯 pic.twitter.com/xuRhaOy1bK — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 16, 2021

The Canaries should have enough to beat Bristol City.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Bristol City

