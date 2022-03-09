Norwich City vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting tips | 10th March 2022

Last-placed Norwich City host Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Thursday night.

The home team have suffered four consecutive defeats in league fixtures and remain five points from safety. Ivan Toney's hat-trick for Brentford condemned them to a 3-1 home loss last week as Teemu Pukki bagged a consolation goal in injury time.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have secured three wins in a row. They scored four times in the second half to secure a 4-0 win over Burnley last week. They find themselves firmly placed third in the standings, five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal but 10 points behind second-placed Liverpool.

Norwich City vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 57 times across all competitions. As expected, the Blues hold the upper hand, leading 25-14 in wins while 18 games have produced stalemates.

Similar to their places in the league table, Chelsea are the third-highest goalscorers in the league (53) and Norwich have scored the fewest goals in the English top-flight (16).

The Canaries are yet to record a win over the visitors in the 21st century and their last win in this fixture came at Carrow Road in 1994 in the Premier League.

Chelsea's 7-0 thumping of the hosts at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture was their biggest win over their eastern rivals.

Norwich have failed to record a win over Chelsea in their last 13 games in the Premier League and the run stretches to 18 games across all competitions.

Norwich City vs Chelsea Prediction

Norwich have fallen out of form yet again and after a run of four games without a defeat across all competitions between January 15 and February 9, they have suffered five losses in a row. Despite home advantage, it is very unlikely that they can put up a challenge against the in-form Blues.

The visiting side have managed to keep four clean sheets in their last five games across all competitions and are certainly the favorites in this clash between the two sides from the extreme ends of the table.

Chelsea are back in action against Newcastle United on Sunday and Thomas Tuchel might choose to rest a few first-team players here. Though they might not be able to replicate the scoreline from the reverse fixture, the Blues should be able to record a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-3 Chelsea

Norwich City vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea (Norwich are winless against the Blues since 1994 and have failed to win 33 of their last 37 Premier League matches).

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Norwich City have just nine goals at home this season)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Chelsea have the third-best attacking record in the league and scored seven goals in the reverse fixture)

Tip 4: Chelsea to score at least one goal in the second half - Yes (11 of Chelsea's last 12 goals across all competitions have been scored in the second half)

