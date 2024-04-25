Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Norwich City will host Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are closing in on a playoff spot. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bristol City last time out, falling behind early after the restart before Borja Sainz leveled the scores minutes later with his sixth league strike of the campaign.

Norwich City sit sixth in the league table with 72 points from 44 matches and will be looking to confirm their playoff spot in the final weeks of the regular season.

Swansea City are also playing well at the moment and continue their push for the top half of the pile after a slow start to the calendar year. They thrashed Huddersfield Town 4-0 in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes to hand the Swans their first victory at the John Smith's Stadium since 2008.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 56 points and will be looking to continue their winning streak on Saturday.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Norwich and Swansea. Both sides have won 25 games apiece while their other 10 matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts have lost three of their last four games in this fixture after winning four of their previous five.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in each of their last three outings after managing just one in their previous 10.

The Canaries have conceded 61 goals in the Championship this season, the joint-highest of any side in the top half of the table.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction

Norwich have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight. They are undefeated at Carrow Road since last November and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Swansea are on a three-game winning streak after winning just one of their previous six matches. They have, however, won just one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Swansea City

Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)