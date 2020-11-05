Norwich City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City missed out on the chance to jump into the top two following their 0-0 draw with Millwall on Tuesday evening.

However, the result means they go unbeaten in six games and guarantee themselves a place in the top six going into the weekend.

Swansea City also drew, playing out a 1-1 encounter away at Brentford in midweek to take second place.

They are unbeaten in five EFL Championship games, having lost just once all season and conceding a lowly six goals in their first 10 league games.

Six unbeaten. We look forward to Saturday and the visit of Swansea City! ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZR6mBN9kEG — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 4, 2020

Norwich City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Norwich will extend their winning run against the Swans to three games should they triumph over them on Saturday.

Four of the last five games between the clubs have featured just one goal, with the winners keeping a clean sheet in five of the last six encounters.

Norwich have not lost at home to their counterparts in a Championship game since 2008, though there have been eight Premier League meetings in the interceding years.

Both clubs are neck-and-neck in terms of historical results, beating each other 23 times and drawing on 10 occasions.

Norwich City vs Swansea City Team News

Todd Cantwell is a worry for this game after dropping out of the Canaries squad in midweek due to a knock to the ankle.

In some more positive news, Christoph Zimmerman came back from injury to replace him as he took his spot on the bench.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: Todd Cantwell

Suspended: None

Ben Cabango is a major doubt after being withdrawn from the squad to take on Brentford at the last minute in midweek due to a hamstring problem.

All pointers suggest that Steve Cooper will name an unchanged side from their last outing.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: Ben Cabango

Suspended: None

Norwich City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Lukas Rupp, Przemyslaw Placheta, Mario Vrancic, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Norwich City vs Swansea City Prediction

Arguably the Championship tie of the weekend, both teams will fancy themselves in this encounter.

Both at the right end of the table and both in fine form, we could see some great attacking football on display.

Norwich City have looked steady this season but Swansea’s offensive line has proven to be clinical on a consistent basis, which is why they could return to Wales with three points in their pocket.

Prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Swansea City