"Not easy to refuse a team like Real Madrid" - Totti hails Mbappe for choosing from the heart after extending PSG contract 

Former Italy legend Francesco Totti has backed Kylian Mbappe's decision to extend his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract by three years. A new contract would see him play for the Ligue 1 side until 2025. The 45-year-old former AS Roma forward has said that the Frenchman made the 'right choice' by staying with the Parisian club.

Mbappe has been on the receiving end of Real Madrid fans for rejecting the offer and choosing to extend his contract dramatically quickly. The 23-year-old player was said to be in close contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and was closer than ever to signing for his 'dream club'.

However, the transfer-saga took a quick turn and the leading Ligue 1 scorer made the decision to sign another extension with the French club.

The football world has remained divided over this transfer-saga since then, with many former players weighing their opinions. Former Italy forward Francesco Totti said that it is not easy to turn down Los Blancos and believes Kylian Mbappe made the right choice.

Speaking to RMC via Canal Supporters, Totti said:

“I'm happy because I think he made the choice from the heart. He grew up with PSG . It's not easy to refuse a team like Real Madrid , I also refused it 20 years ago to stay at Roma. And even though Kylian Mbappé is younger, I think he made the right decision. The roots are very important and Kylian Mbappé “like an intelligent player, chose Paris . It's the right choice for me.''

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) open to offers for Neymar that match their valuation

According to GOAL, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are open to listening to offers for their Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior that match their valuation. Neymar is rumored to be linked with a return to his former club Barcelona for a potential move this summer.

However, the financial situation of the Spanish giants does not allow them to place and exponentially high bids for the 30-year-old forward.

Neymar is amongst the few players who are leaving the Parisian club this year, including the likes of Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler. Kylian Mbappe has reportedly gained administrative powers with his new PSG contract, allowing him to pick players of his choice. Many believe it is one of the reasons why Neymar is also looking to make a move out.

