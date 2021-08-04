NS Mura vs FK Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

NS Mura host FK Zalgiris in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2021-22 third-round qualifying tie at the Fazanerija on Thursday.

NS Mura lost to Ludogorets in the preliminary rounds of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, while the Lithuanian outfit was outclassed 5-1 on aggregate by Ferencvaros.

FK Zalgiris are top of the table in the A Lyga courtesy of a healthy tally of 41 points from 19 games. They have won 12 and lost just two games so far while maintaining a goal difference of +24 at this stage of the season.

NS Mura, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league standings in SNL. They have managed just one point from three games played.

NS Mura vs FK Zalgiris Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

NS Mura's shaky form has been a major concern for manager Ante Šimundža, as his side are winless in five games.

Meanwhile, Zalgiris have lost their last two games and will be looking to get back on the winning track against a vulnerable NS Mura team.

NS Mura form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

FK Zalgiris form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

NS Mura vs FK Zalgiris Team News

NS Mura

Mura are likely to stick to their preferred back-three system. Stanis Mandic might be dropped in favor of Tomi Horvat, who scored his team's only goal against Ludogorets.

NS Mura have not reported any injuries ahead of Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FK Zalgiris

Defender Marko Karamako has been sidelined with an injury. Josip Tadic is expected to replace Jakub Sylvestr in attack.

Injured: Marko Karamako

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

NS Mura vs FK Zalgiris Predicted XI

NS Mura predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm; Luka Bobicanec; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

New addition ahead of upcoming Europa league matches. Former @skrapid & @WolfsbergerAC defender Mario Pavelić agreed to sign for the club pic.twitter.com/Hgef6z4ROe — FK Žalgiris Vilnius (@fkzalgiris) August 2, 2021

FK Zalgiris predicted XI (4-3-3): Edvinas Gertmonas; Saulius Mikoliunas, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Nemanja Ljubisavljevic, Joel Bopesu; Ogenyi Onazi, Ovidijus Verbickas, Mantas Kuklys; Frances Kyeremeh, Josip Tadic, Hugo Videmont

NS Mura vs FK Zalgiris Prediction

The two teams are on opposite spectrums in terms of their league form, but fans can expect a close encounter as NS Mura will look to make home advantage count.

We predict that NS Mura and FK Zalgiris will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: NS Mura 1-1 FK Zalgiris

