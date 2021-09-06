“Obviously, it would be a dream for him" - Chelsea star's agent on potential exit from the club

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has established himself as a vital figure at Stamford Bridge over the last few seasons but the player's agent thinks it would be a great idea for him to seal a return to Italy when he closes his chapter in London in two years time.

"He has a contract with Chelsea until 2023," Joao Santos, who acts as Jorginho's agent, said in an interview with Radio Bianconera.

"Obviously, it would be a dream for him to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup. We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are."

Jorginho joined Chelsea in a €50 million transfer from Napoli in the summer of 2018. His first season at the club was full of criticism from fans who preferred to see N'Golo Kante in a defensive midfield role.

But fast forward two years and he's fully won over the doubters at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has made 145 appearances for the Blues so far, with a return of 17 goals and four assists to his name.

His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and rumors have it that he could end up leaving the Premier League and return to Italy when he concludes his spell at Chelsea. It remains to be seen how things will turn out.

Jorginho's spectacular year with Chelsea and Italy

Jorginho has had the brightest year of his football career so far in 2021, achieving incredible feats with club and country over the last four months. The Italian was influential as Chelsea made history by winning the Champions League last season.

He followed that up with another success with his nation at the European Championship this summer, playing seven games as Italy ran riot on their way to claiming the coveted trophy.

Jorginho resumed the current season on a triumphant note as Chelsea beat Villareal to win the UEFA Super Cup last month. He was recently honored with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award to honor his incredible achievements during the year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava