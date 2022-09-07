"Obviously. If I say no, I will be lying" - 29-year-old star explains FIFA World Cup was one of the main reasons for Manchester United exit 

Left-back Alex Telles has admitted that he left Manchester United over the summer with the upcoming FIFA World Cup in mind.

The 29-year-old joined Sevilla on a season-long loan deal this summer in search of first-team football after just two seasons at Old Trafford. Telles made 50 appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Porto but his time was affected by injury problems.

Alexei @MUFC_redarmy99 Alex Telles is playing left wing for Sevilla against City Alex Telles is playing left wing for Sevilla against City 😭

The Brazil international would have been reduced to third-choice left-back after the summer arrival of Dutch youngster Tyrell Malacia at Manchester United.

Telles has since started just one of Sevilla's four La Liga encounters so far, but did play during their 4-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT Sports, the Manchester United loanee confirmed that he is keen to play first-team football in order to play in the FIFA World Cup. He stated (as per Sport Witness):

“Obviously. If I say no, I’ll be lying. I really believe in preparation. We know how much an athlete needs to prepare for a moment like this. I know I’m on the radar, I know I was called for the last call-ups. So obviously having more and more minutes, playing as much as possible."

He added:

“So I’m exclusively focused on that preparation. I know it depends a lot on what I do at my club for me to be willing and always at a high level, so if I get called up for the national team, to be prepared.”

TNT Sports Brasil @TNTSportsBR #CasaDaChampions "Uma SITUAÇÃO COMPLICADA." 🗣️ Análise da derrota para o Man. City, atuação em nova posição, Copa do Mundo e o atual momento do Sevilla. As palavras de Alex Telles em papo com @fredcaldeira no pós-jogo. "Uma SITUAÇÃO COMPLICADA." 🗣️ Análise da derrota para o Man. City, atuação em nova posição, Copa do Mundo e o atual momento do Sevilla. As palavras de Alex Telles em papo com @fredcaldeira no pós-jogo. 🇧🇷#CasaDaChampions https://t.co/7ucdOpdLpy

Manchester United star hopeful of being part of Brazil's FIFA World Cup success

Telles currently has six caps to his name but the competition for Brazil's left-back spot is fierce. Juventus star Alex Sandro is arguably first-choice, but Guilherme Arana of Atletico Minero has been given a shot in recent times.

Brazil manager Tite appears unsure of what his best team is just months before the FIFA World Cup. He only has two more friendlies before the tournament begins.

They play Ghana and Tunisia later this month, before attempting to claim their sixth World Cup in Qatar. The Samba Boys have not won football's biggest international tournament since 2002, which was also the last time a non-European nation became world champions.

Brazil are one of the favorites for the Middle Eastern tournament, which will expose players to sweltering conditions. They will take on Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in their group stage encounters. They will be hoping to improve upon their quarter-final finish four years ago in Russia, where they were eliminated by Belgium.

EzOo ALi🇸🇩❤ @ezooali430 Brazil is ready for the World Cup Brazil is ready for the World Cup 🔥🇧🇷 https://t.co/PmoZi7m9nB

