"Of course Cristiano has offers" - Edu Aguirre provides update about Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Journalist Edu Aguirre has provided the latest update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. There have been various rumors linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from Old Trafford in the summer.

Edu Aguirre has revealed that the Portuguese superstar has had offers to move away from Manchester United in the transfer window. The journalist said the following in that regard (via El Chiringuito on Twitter):

"I don't know what will happen in the future... but of course Cristiano has offers."

According to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with United's lack of transfer activities in the summer. As things stand, the Red Devils are yet to sign a single player in the window despite being in dire of strengthening the squad in all areas.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea were the two teams who had shown interest in signing the 37-year-old forward ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to The Express, Ronaldo's former club Sporting CP have also inquired about his availability, making them the third club to show an interest in the forward.

As per the aforementioned source, the forward's agent Jorge Mendes met with Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly over a possible transfer in the summer.

There have also been reports suggesting that Serie A side AS Roma are also in the running to sign Ronaldo should he leave Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is without Champions League football for next season at Manchester United

It is worth mentioning that the Portugal skipper will be without Champions League football for the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last time around, which will see them compete in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The lack of transfers combined with no Champions League football could be frustrating for the legendary forward. However, Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his current contract with the club.

More: Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ Cristiano Ronaldo situation. #MUFC▫️ Man Utd insist he’s not for sale, as they want him for next season.▫️ Mendes discussing with clubs to explore options, Bayern said no.▫️ Cristiano likes ten Hag but wants to see ‘ambition’ on the market.📲 More: youtu.be/TMNOkvG1yCQ https://t.co/6a5Xh1rQo9

Despite Manchester United's shortcomings last season, Cristiano Ronaldo had a great campaign on a personal level. The former Real Madrid and Juventus man scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in 2021-22 for the Red Devils across all competitions.

He ended up as the club's leading goalscorer in his first season back at Old Trafford.

