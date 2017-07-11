OFFICIAL: James Rodriguez joins European giants

James Rodriguez has finally left Real Madrid!

James Rodriguez will be hoping to settle in quickly at Bayern Munich

What’s the story?

The future of James Rodriguez has been subject to intense speculation and now it has been finally confirmed that the Colombian Superstar has joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal. The talented playmaker was linked with a move to Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and AC Milan, but it has now been revealed that Bayern have won the race for James. Also, Die Roten have the option to buy him permanently after the completion of the two-year deal.

James Rodriguez will hope to recapture his best form for the Bundesliga champions.

In case you didn’t know...

James will be reunited with Ancelotti at Bayern Munich

Ancelotti was the manager when James first made the move to Madrid from Monaco. The Colombian superstar had an extremely influential first season under Ancelotti, but he struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane.

The playmaker moves to Bayern Munich in search if regular playing time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Bayern Munich’s official website, Rummeineige said:

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to complete this transfer. Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid,” commented FC Bayern München AG chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“James is a very versatile player. He’s a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he’s great from set-pieces. There’s no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team.”

James Rodriguez will be part of the Bayern Munich squad which will be departing for the Audi Cup on Sunday.

Video

Author’s take

James Rodriguez might have struggled at Real Madrid this season, but there is no denying the fact that he is a top quality player. The Colombian is an intelligent addition to Die Roten and it will be interesting to see if the playmaker gets regular time under Carlo Ancelotti this season