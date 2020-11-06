OGC Nice vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nice are set to host Monaco at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture.

Nice come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Czech First League side Slavia Prague on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. A brace from forward Jan Kuchta and a goal from young Senegalese attacker Abdallah Sima secured the win for Jindrich Trpisovsky's side.

Talented striker Amine Gouiri and young Swiss forward Dan Ndoye scored the goals for Nice.

It's all over in Prague. Le Gym fall to defeat at @slaviaofficial.#SLAOGCN 3️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HLzGJ1GSrl — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) November 5, 2020

Monaco, on the other hand, beat Bordeaux 4-0 last Sunday in Ligue 1. A brace from Germany international Kevin Volland and goals from star striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Portuguese winger Gelson Martins ensured a comfortable victory for Niko Kovac's team.

OGC Nice vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

When you remember it's the 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐲 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐂ô𝐭𝐞 𝐝'𝐀𝐳𝐮𝐫 this Sunday 🤗 #OGCNASM pic.twitter.com/I2yCXRPkaW — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) November 5, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other in March of this year, with Nice beating 10-man Monaco 2-1. A brace from Danish striker Kasper Dolberg resulted in the win for his side.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder scored the consolation goal for Monaco, who had former Manchester City and Inter Milan attacker Stevan Jovetic sent off in the second half.

OGC Nice form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-D-W

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-L-W

OGC Nice vs AS Monaco Team

Nice manager Patrick Vieira will be unable to call upon the services of captain and veteran centre-back Dante, as well as midfielder Danilo Barbosa, who are both out injured.

Injured: Dante, Danilo Barbosa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, AS Monaco will be without left-back Fode Ballo-Toure and Russia international Aleksandr Golovin, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Fode Ballo-Toure, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

OGC Nice vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

OGC Nice Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Walter Benitez, Robson Bambu, Flavius Daniliuc, Stanley Nsoki, Jordan Lotomba, Khephren Thuram, Morgan Schneiderlin, Hassane Kamara, Rony Lopes, Pierre Lees-Melou, Amine Gouiri

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins

OGC Nice vs AS Monaco Prediction

Nice are unbeaten in the league in their last five games. Patrick Vieira's side have relied on young talents, with players like Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg and Khephren Thuram all putting in meaningful minutes on the pitch. The absence of centre-back Dante could prove to be vital, with the former Bayern Munich man a key component of their defence.

Monaco, on the other hand, endured a slight dip in performance before their win against Bordeaux. Striker Wissam Ben Yedder continues to impress, while new signing Kevin Volland and centre-backs Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have all been in good form.

Both sides have impressed in the league this season. Nice's European commitments mean that tiredness might be an issue. However, Monaco's inconsistent performances do not bode well. A draw seems to be on the cards in this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Monaco

