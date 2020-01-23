Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains backing of Manchester United board despite humiliating Burnley loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to have the backing of the club's board despite an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

United have dropped 18 points in their last 12 Premier League outings

The Red Devils were jeered by their own fans as the Clarets established their first-ever Premier League win at Old Trafford courtesy of goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez.

The Manchester giants, who were without the injured Marcus Rashford, put in all-too-familiar lacklustre performances and hardly troubled Nick Pope in the Burnley goal, proving once again that they are lacking attacking prowess.

The Reds had the ball in the net late on through Shaw, but it was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.#MUFC #MUNBUR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2020

Solskjaer is aware of the underlying problems within the squad and revealed that a massive clear-out may be on the cards this month. Speaking after the defeat, he said,

"We are looking to improve, we have got our targets. This is our second defeat at home and first since August. I thought we had turned that corner.

"We have started a clear-out and now I am going to be answering these questions until it [transfer window] closes. We are working on things. For me, the most important thing is we have to perform on the pitch. Tonight wasn't good enough for a Manchester United team."

12 - Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was made permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they have won (11). Nosedive. pic.twitter.com/GPaIthW5DU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2020

Since the Norwegian tactician was made the permanent manager of the club, United have won 19 games, drawn 11 and lost 15 games in all competitions. He has also lost more Premier League games (12) than he has won (11), much to the ire of the Old Trafford faithful.

Sky Sports are now reporting that the 46-year-old retains the backing of the United hierarchy despite the loss and are keen on improving the squad through reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Manchester United remain six points behind Chelsea and off the top four after the loss while Burnley climb to 13th place which is seven points clear of the relegation zone.

