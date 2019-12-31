Ole Gunnar Solskjær's recent comments on potential January signings are really scary

Manchester United boss - Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Although Manchester United's on-field results have immensely delighted their fans over the festive period, the off-field activities surrounding the Mancunian club has become more chaotic with each passing day. Not only the back-to-back digs from the renowned super-agent Mino Raiola, but the latest remarks from the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has percolated a peculiar atmosphere inside the Red Devil's camp.

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on the New Year's Day. As both clubs are nowhere near to challenging for the title, both sides will be looking to close the gap between themselves and 4th-placed Chelsea. United currently are 5th with 31 points from 20 matches. On the other hand, Arsenal have garnered 24 points from the same number of matches as a result of which they sit 12th in the lower half of the Premier League points table. Even if United win the game, the dark clouds will remain over the club's future.

What did Ole Gunnar Solskjær say?

Ahead of the crucial fixture against Arsenal, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in his pre-match press conference, dropped an update on how the club authorities want to proceed the upcoming winter transfer window. According to The Telegraph, he stated:

"We do have the resources and I do have the backing from the board, but it’s also about getting the right ones. There’s no point suddenly bringing someone else in now for the sake of three or four months if that can disrupt any good feeling or chemistry in the group, because the chemistry in the group is really good. It has to be the right type and it has to be a good investment for the long term as well.”

Why do the comments look scary?

Despite signing three prodigies in the summer transfer window, Manchester United are weak in some of their fundamental areas. Often they are only a few injuries away from a catastrophic run of results, and therefore desperately need to add new faces in January to strengthen their squad. However, Solskjær's recent comments don't offer United fans that much-needed optimism.

As per Solskjær, United's management are ready to back the manager with sufficient investments in the January transfer window. Yet the next statement is the one that could be a matter of concern. Solskjær admitted that the club will sign players if the right ones are available. Furthermore, he clarified that there's no point in signing short-term fixes in the upcoming transfer window. Accordingly, this declaration signifies that United could end up the January market without making any signing which would certainly be another näive act by the Norweigan. And if that happens, it's the club that will have to confront its seemingly unsatisfactory consequences.