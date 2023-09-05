Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife shares adorable snaps from Emirates after Arsenal's last-gasp win against Manchester United

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan shared pictures of herself and the couple's children cheering on the Gunners in their 3-1 Premier League victory against Manchester United.

The Sunday night (September 3) fixture saw Marcus Rashford open the scoring for the Red Devils, a lead which was soon cancelled out by Martin Ødegaard's equaliser in the first half. Deep into stoppage time, Declan Rice put the north London outfit ahead, while Gabriel Jesus added a third a few minutes later to kill the tie.

Zinchenko's partner, a Ukrainian TV reporter, watched on as the former Manchester City defender made his first start of the season. The full-back was, however, withdrawn in the 76th minute, with Takehiro Tomiyasu taking his place.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has chosen to ease the defender into the Gunners starting line-up. Following his return from a calf problem, the 26-year-old was provided minutes off the bench in previous fixtures against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Sedan and Zinchenko tied the knot in August 2020 after officially announcing their relationship in June 2019. The couple are parents to two girls. Eva, aged 2, was born in 2021, while her younger sibling's birth was celebrated last month.

"Maybe better than me"- Oleksandr Zinchenko makes claim about Arsenal star who could compete with him for left-back spot

Jurrien Timber (via Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko heaped praise on Arsenal new signing Jurrien Timber following his arrival from Ajax this summer. The Gunners paid a reported fee of £38 million to acquire the Netherlands international's services.

Timber unfortunately suffered a knee injury during his first Premier League match against Nottingham Forest that could keep him out for the majority of the season. Speaking after his signing, Zinchenko said (via Metro):

"Maybe he is [similar], but maybe better than me. I’m sure he is 100 per cent going to show us what he can do, and will really help us."

"I do know about him because I watched him and followed the way he played at Ajax. What amazing qualities he has, and now I know him off the pitch."

In Zinchenko's absence, the 22-year-old defender occupied the left-back slot in Arsenal's Community Shield victory and the league match against Nottingham Forest. Once Timber completes his return, it will be interesting to see whether he displaces the Ukraine international at left-back.