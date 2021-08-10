Olimpia vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Olimpia host Flamengo at Manuel Ferreira Stadium in Copa Libertadores quarter-final action on Wednesday. They will meet in Brazil for the second-leg tie next week.

Olimpia secured their spot in the last eight after a 5-4 win on penalties over Internacional after both legs of their round of 16 clash ended in goalless draws.

Flamengo cruised into the quarter-finals thanks to a 5-1 win on aggregate over Defensa y Justicia.

The home team have struggled in their recent outings and have just one win in the Paraguayan Division Profesional. Flamengo are fifth in the Brazilian Serie A standings and have lost one and won eight of their last nine games across all competitions.

Olimpia vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other six times so far. All of these meetings have come in Copa Libertadores group stage fixtures and this will be the first time they will square off in the knockout stage.

The hosts have an advantage in their head-to-head record at the moment and have two wins to their name. The remaining four games have ended in draws.

They last locked horns in the 2012 edition of the competition. After their first group stage meeting ended in a 3-3 draw in Brazil, Olimpia secured a 3-2 win at Wednesday's venue.

Olimpia form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Flamengo form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Olimpia vs Flamengo Team News

Olimpia

The three-time Libertadores winners will be without the services of Alejandro Silva and Jorge Recalde for this game. Silva has been ruled out of both legs while Recalde could return for the second leg.

Injured: Alejandro Silva, Jorge Recalde

Suspended: None

Flamengo

For the Brazilian side, Pedro is a doubt. Rodrigo Caio will not travel to Paraguay but is on track to make an appearance in the second leg fixture. Piris Da Motta is recovering from a knee injury and has been ruled out.

Cesar and Rene are the other two injury concerns for Renato Gaúcho. Gabigol picked up a red card in the most recent league fixture but that does not affect his involvement in this game.

O atleta Pedro realizou exame, que não constatou fratura no tornozelo esquerdo. Iniciou tratamento. #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 9, 2021

Injured: Piris Da Motta, Rodrigo Caio, Cesar, Rene

Doubtful: Pedro

Suspended: None

Olimpia vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfredo Aguilar; Víctor Salazar, Saúl Salcedo, Richard Ortiz, Iván Torres; Ramón Sosa, Edgardo Orzusa, Braian Ojeda, Derlis González; Roque Santa Cruz, Walter González.

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2) Diego Alves; Mauricio Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique, Gabigol

Olimpia vs Flamengo Prediction

Of the two sides, Flamengo has been in better form. Olimpia failed to score in their last-16 fixture and have lost two games back-to-back heading into the game.

We predict this first-leg fixture will end in a win for Flamengo, but El Decano should score at least one goal here.

Prediction: Olimpia 1-2 Flamengo

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea pushing for major signing, updates on Lukaku and Kane's futures and more

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P