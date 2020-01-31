Olivier Giroud deadline day transfer to Tottenham Hotspur dead, with the striker set to stay at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Olivier Giroud is now set to stay at Chelsea as The Blues have failed in their attempts to find a replacement for the French striker so far.

The striker has six months left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge, but it is now believed that the London-based club is not planning on signing a new striker after failing in their attempts to sign Dries Mertens from Napoli, who himself has six months left on his contract.

In turn, The Blues are reportedly unwilling to let their striker leave, and the Frenchman is now set to stay at Stamford Bridge until his contract runs out in the summer.

Frank Lampard confirms Giroud is staying put

In his press conference ahead of the weekend's fixtures, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Giroud will be staying with The Blues beyond the winter window.

Tottenham Hotspur was heavily linked with the striker, as the North London club are now desperately trying to sign a replacement for the injured Harry Kane. Reportedly an agreement was reached between the player and the club recently.

Lazio and Inter Milan were also interested in the striker who has grown a frustrated figure in London lately due to lack of game-time at Stamford Bridge.